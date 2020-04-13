It’s enough to make a tough Maroon cry

Maroons great Gorden Tallis is pleading with Queensland's NRL players to move heaven and earth to ensure the competition resumes.

Even if that means moving away from their families.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has made it clear she is not a fan of the NRL restarting on May 28, reminding the Brisbane Broncos, North Queensland Cowboys and Gold Coast Titans they are not exempt from quarantine laws.

Relive classic NRL matches from the 60s to today on KAYO SPORTS. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Palaszczuk says players from the three Queensland clubs will not be permitted to travel back and forth to Sydney to play games under current restrictions, declaring they would be subject to 14-days' quarantine any time they return to the Sunshine State.

It means the only way that Brisbane, North Queensland or the Gold Coast could participate in the competition as it is currently envisaged would be if they remain in camp south of the border.

Tallis, who famously sat out the 1996 season in support of Super League and his commitment to the Broncos, said the current-day players must also be prepared to make sacrifices for the greater good of the game.

"Mate, I'm prepared to drive down to come and sit on the couch (to be on Fox League Live)," Tallis said.

"The players, they've got to do whatever they've got to do to get paid, to make sure the competition goes ahead. Simple as that." The NRL had hoped interstate teams would be able to travel for games and training using chartered planes.

"They would not meet the criteria (to cross the border)," said Palaszczuk, adding it will be a "long way before lifting restrictions" in Queensland. "And, secondly, we need to make sure we have clear health advice. "And I say to all the sporting organisations: let's just take a break. Let's get this 'flattening the curve' under control.

"And then we can talk to the health officers about getting advice. Let's not rush this. Let's take it slowly."

Originally published as It's enough to make a tough Maroon cry