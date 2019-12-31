Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Turtle hatchlings at South End, Curtis Island. Photo: Dr Ruth Kamrowski
Turtle hatchlings at South End, Curtis Island. Photo: Dr Ruth Kamrowski
News

Dozens of turtle nests hatch at island

NICK KOSSATCH
31st Dec 2019 4:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HE'S regarded as Curtis Islands's "Turtle Man" and Trevor Turner has been a busy man in the past few weeks.

Twenty-five of the 112 nests on the island had produced hatchlings, and hundreds of newborn turtles had made their way to the sea during most evenings.

"It's been pretty normal and the hatchling season usually goes from late December to early April," Mr Turner said.

He said current figures did not give much hope for turtles to survive to adulthood.

"It's a one in 1500 chance of surviving from a hatchling to adulthood," he said.

Mr Turner suggested the best time to see hatchlings was at night during high tide.

"It all depends on the weather and is one of those things but there's a 15-30 minute window during which the hatchlings go from their nest to the sea." 

hatchlings north curtis island south curtis island turtle
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ipswich looking to heat up for the New Year

        premium_icon Ipswich looking to heat up for the New Year

        Weather Ipswich is in for a consistently hot start to the New Year, with daytime temperatures to rise into the mid 30s from today.

        EVERY DOG HAS ITS DAY: Pooch gets her happily ever after

        premium_icon EVERY DOG HAS ITS DAY: Pooch gets her happily ever after

        Pets & Animals After six months in the pound, this pooch finds a home.

        New way to buy Costco next year

        premium_icon New way to buy Costco next year

        News Costco announces the beginning of a new chapter in shopping

        Competitors underestimated Ipswich’s champion player

        premium_icon Competitors underestimated Ipswich’s champion player

        News As a young player, a lot of Ash Barty’s competitors doubted her as she stepped out...