All systems go for Biggenden cattle sale

BIGGENDEN SALE: It's all systems go with Monday's cattle sale, the sale yards are just taking some extra precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FOR Burnett Livestock & Realty it is business as usual with Monday's cattle sale, with just a few extra precautions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Burnett Livestock & Realty's Stephanie Whitaker said they have received numerous inquiries from clients about the sales at Biggenden.

"We want to reassure everyone we are full steam ahead," she said.

"Sales scheduled in the near future include Monday's meatworks and store sale with 2600 booked, Friday March 27 with currently 1700 booked and on Monday April 6, a meatworks and store sale."

While it's business as usual there are a few areas the Biggenden business would like to highlight to their clientele:

• Burnett Livestock Exchange is an open air facility and we know that fresh air and sunshine is a difficult environment for COVID-19 virus to survive.

•We have an ample supply of hand soap and paper towel for our customers to wash their hands at the yards and we strongly encourage our patrons to use these facilities while on site.

•If you are buying cattle we welcome you to attend - if you are just spectating we urge you to stay away. We want to limit the number of people at the sale to those doing business, and in turn reduce any potential risk as much as we can.

•We encourage patrons to maintain a 1.5m personal space area and will do our utmost to spot your bids along the buyer laneways.

•We want all clients to remain off the auctioneers' catwalk - this helps us to spot your bid and helps with personal space and safety of our staff.

•We will endeavour to assist buyers who are interested in buying remotely, we strongly encourage you to talk to our livestock team well before sale day to discuss options.

•We encourage patrons to limit the number of people in the sale office at any time by only entering the office for business, and we will have registration and instruction forms available outside for those that prefer to stay out of the office.

•We will have staff outside of the office to help with this process if the need is there.

•We will have hand sanitiser available in the office for clients to use.

"Let's continue to do business together while the market is moving, and work together to keep us all healthy," Mrs Whitaker said.