Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Vietnam veteran Brian Evans standing on his driveway for the Light Up The Dawn service.
Vietnam veteran Brian Evans standing on his driveway for the Light Up The Dawn service. Cordell Richardson
News

'It was different, but it was a good different'

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
25th Apr 2020 2:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WAS a different but pleasant feeling when Vietnam veteran Brian Evans arrived at the Bundamba Memorial Park early this morning.

The space that would usually be filled with people attending the annual Dawn Service was quiet and empty.

"It was different, but it was a good different," Mr Evans said.

"We were alone."

He and his son spent some time paying respects at the park before he returned home to join the Light up the Dawn initiative from his driveway, donning his military uniform.

Mr Evans enjoyed being alone at the Memorial Park but would like to see the regular traditions return next Anzac Day.
Mr Evans enjoyed being alone at the Memorial Park but would like to see the regular traditions return next Anzac Day. Cordell Richardson

Buy Now

He said he enjoyed the obscure service but would like to see the regular Anzac Day traditions continue when social distancing regulations were lifted.

"I'd like to see the march continue," he said.

"The only disappointing thing (about this morning) was that there weren't enough people on the footpaths."

Mr Evans served in Vietnam twice from 1969.

"I never went through Long tan, which I'm grateful for because I don't know if I would be alive now."

 

He wrapped up the service with a beer at his mate's house.
He wrapped up the service with a beer at his mate's house. Cordell Richardson

He said he would usually spend Anzac Day attending the services and finish the day having a beer with his good friend Wayne.

Although he couldn't do all of the regular traditions today, he did make sure to catch up with his mate for a beer.

More Stories

anzac day 2020 anzac day ipswich veteran
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Anzac Day show must go on for Jeeps

        premium_icon Anzac Day show must go on for Jeeps

        News With Anzac day events cancelled across the nation a group of Ipswich locals have put together a display to show their support for veterans

        Wagners denied higher payout in Alan Jones appeal

        premium_icon Wagners denied higher payout in Alan Jones appeal

        News Court throws out Wagners’ claim for indemnity costs

        Petition power brings phone coverage to town

        premium_icon Petition power brings phone coverage to town

        News Mr Kirby instigated a petition in his town last year

        AFL arena kicking big goals in Springfield

        premium_icon AFL arena kicking big goals in Springfield

        News Virus concerns have not slowed the schedule for construction of the new Brisbane...