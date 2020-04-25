Vietnam veteran Brian Evans standing on his driveway for the Light Up The Dawn service.

Cordell Richardson

IT WAS a different but pleasant feeling when Vietnam veteran Brian Evans arrived at the Bundamba Memorial Park early this morning.

The space that would usually be filled with people attending the annual Dawn Service was quiet and empty.

"It was different, but it was a good different," Mr Evans said.

"We were alone."

He and his son spent some time paying respects at the park before he returned home to join the Light up the Dawn initiative from his driveway, donning his military uniform.

He said he enjoyed the obscure service but would like to see the regular Anzac Day traditions continue when social distancing regulations were lifted.

"I'd like to see the march continue," he said.

"The only disappointing thing (about this morning) was that there weren't enough people on the footpaths."

Mr Evans served in Vietnam twice from 1969.

"I never went through Long tan, which I'm grateful for because I don't know if I would be alive now."

He wrapped up the service with a beer at his mate's house. Cordell Richardson

He said he would usually spend Anzac Day attending the services and finish the day having a beer with his good friend Wayne.

Although he couldn't do all of the regular traditions today, he did make sure to catch up with his mate for a beer.