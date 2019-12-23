Menu
Seeking compensation for drug dependency, a man threatened to kill a mental health worker.
‘It was a joke’: man threatens to shoot health worker

Ellen Ransley
20th Dec 2019 5:00 PM
SEEKING compensation for the dozens of seizures he experienced each week as a result of medication, an enraged Scott Drayton threatened to kill a Roma mental health worker.

Appearing in Roma Magistrates Court on Wednesday, December 18, police prosecutor Sergeant Heather Whiting told the court that at 12.30pm on November 20, the 39-year-old contacted Roma Mental Health to complain.

He said there were responsible for his drug dependency and should pay him compensation.

The victim attempted to explain the procedures to Drayton, however he became enraged, wanting a solution immediately.

"He became angry and stated he was 'going to come down there and start shooting'," Sgt Whiting told the court.

He later admitted he had made the threat, but had no weapons on his property, nor did he have access to any.

Magistrate Saggers, who read from Drayton's criminal record, cited a conviction in September 2014 of unlawful possession of a weapon.

Drayton's lawyer said her client was on the disability pension due to his mental health issues, and had been prescribed a drug by the mental health service left him with various side effects.

"I had no intention of hurting anyone," Drayton told the court.

"It was meant to be a joke."

Magistrate Saggers said that Drayton's actions had no doubt been frightening for the victim.

"Whether or not you had any intention of carrying it out, people become worried when you say stuff like that," he said.

Drayton will serve a one year probation period on a $1000 good behaviour bond.

