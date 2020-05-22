Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Bribie Island’s Ocean Beach is still closed due to coronavirus restrictions.
Bribie Island’s Ocean Beach is still closed due to coronavirus restrictions.
Health

Island’s attractions off limits despite restrictions easing

by Glenn Roberts
22nd May 2020 7:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

National Park facilities on Bribie Island will not reopen this weekend despite the opening of some other national parks as COVID-19 restrictions are eased.

Day-use, toilet and shower facilities, all camping facilities, walking tracks accessible for four-wheel drive or boat, swimming holes and the Ocean Beach have been closed since late March.

The Department of Environment and Science (DES) said these Bribie Island National Park and Recreation Area facilities and areas would stay closed until June 12 in line with Stage 2 of the Queensland Roadmap easing of restrictions.

"However, a final decision on the easing of these restrictions will be made by the Chief Health Officer," a DES spokeswoman said.

Walks accessible by two-wheel-drive vehicles such as Banksia Bicentennial bushwalks, Melaleuca Bicentennial bushwalks and Palm Grove Bicentennial bushwalks were not affected by the coronavirus closures.

Originally published as Island's attractions off limits despite COVID restrictions easing

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

bribie island coronavirus reopening restrictions

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Final call for Pet Parade entries

        premium_icon Final call for Pet Parade entries

        News Even though the Ipswich Show didn’t take place this year, it hasn’t stopped the popular Pets Parade, and this is your last chance to get your pet entered.

        Ipswich’s 50 most influential people

        premium_icon Ipswich’s 50 most influential people

        News We're listing Ipswich's most influential people

        Three killed in horror crash near Chinchilla

        premium_icon Three killed in horror crash near Chinchilla

        News TRAGEDY: Sadly three people have lost their lives after a horrific crash near...

        ScoMo’s secret plan to save country

        ScoMo’s secret plan to save country

        Business Up to 412,000 new jobs could be created by boosting gas alone.