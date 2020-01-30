Menu
Ipswich’s Pooch Pamperer turns one

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
30th Jan 2020 3:10 PM
Pooch Pamperer recently celebrated its first birthday and owner operator Dani Rose reflected on the past year.

“At the time I hit my one-year anniversary I was completely booked until March which is really fantastic,” Ms Rose said.

“I love Ipswich and I’ve met some wonderful pet owners and animal lovers and they’re just my kind of human beings,” she said.

“Business has been fantastic I knew I was going to be happy moving out of Sydney.

“The time has just flew – one whole year has passed you know it’s crazy.”

Ms Rose is a self-professed dog lover and moved up to Ipswich a year and a half ago.

“For 20 years I have been involved with the grooming of dogs,” she said.

“Now its more about retraining puppy dogs that have had some bad experiences with groomers.

“I change things up when it becomes uncomfortable for the dogs cause its really is about making them feel comfortable.”

Ms Rose is also involved in a lot of charity work with the community something that is very important to her.

“I fundraise for Variety the children’s charity, and its been a charity that has been very close to my heart for 11 years,” she said.

Ms Rose was in sales and marketing before becoming a dog trainer in Sydney.

“I started working in a security company with dogs where the training of dogs was very old school and very stern and very quickly, I said this is not for me and left” she said.

The Pooch Pamper operates a mobile business service from Tuesday – Thursday. For more information www.thepoochpamperer.com.

