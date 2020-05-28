Menu
Lola and Moose from the Ipswich Nature Centre are today celebrating their second birthday.
News

Ipswich’s cutest dingoes celebrate big milestone

Ashleigh Howarth
, ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au
28th May 2020 6:00 AM
TWO of Ipswich's cutest residents are celebrating a big milestone today.

The Ipswich Nature Centre's pure breed alpine dingo pups Lola and Moose are celebrating their second birthday, with staff throwing them a big birthday bash in honour of their special day.

Though the active dingoes are now adults they still behave like puppies, and like most toddlers they love to make a mess.

 

Staff at the Ipswich Nature Centre threw a birthday bash for Lola and Moose in honour of their second birthday on May 28.
Moose and Lola tore through their birthday presents to reveal balls, frisbees, squeaky dog toys and some hidden treats.

Their average day consists of playing, eating, going for a walk, playing and napping.

A special meal of their favourite foods, chicken and dog treats, was also given to them for their birthday lunch.

The dingoes have now settled into their newly upgraded enclosure with Lola enjoying the new sandpit and Moose fond of climbing the giant logs.

While the Ipswich Nature Centre is currently closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, care for the animals is ongoing.

