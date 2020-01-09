Ipswich tennis hero nominated for prestigious national award

Ash Barty of Australia reacts after losing the first set during her second round match against Jennifer Brady of the USA on Day 4 of the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre today 2020. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

Ash Barty of Australia reacts after losing the first set during her second round match against Jennifer Brady of the USA on Day 4 of the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre today 2020. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

ASH Barty has again put Ipswich on the map, running as a finalist for Young Australian of the Year, 2020.

The nominations were announced today, with Barty going up against the likes of NSW Kamilaroi Aboriginal researcher Corey Tutt and Madeline Diamond, who created Trash Mob in the ACT.

A spokesperson for the Australian of the Year awards said the nominations from each state represent the very best among Australians and are in the running for national recognition.

The four award categories are:

• 2020 Australian of the Year

• 2020 Senior Australian of the Year

• 2020 Young Australian of the Year

• 2020 Australia's Local Hero

The national finalists for the 2020 Australian of the Year Awards are:

2020 AUSTRALIAN OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

2020 ACT Australian of the Year - Katrina Fanning

2020 NSW Australian of the Year - Professor Munjed Al Muderis

2020 NT Australian of the Year - Dr Geoffrey Thompson

2020 Queensland Australian of the Year - Rachel Downie

2020 SA Australian of the Year - Dr James Muecke AM

2020 Tasmania Australian of the Year - Dr Jess Melbourne-Thomas

2020 Victoria Australian of the Year - Archie Roach AM

2020 WA Australian of the Year - Annie Fogarty AM

2020 SENIOR AUSTRALIAN OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

2020 ACT Senior Australian of the Year - Sue Salthouse

2020 NSW Senior Australian of the Year - Sue Lennox

2020 NT Senior Australian of the Year - Banduk Marika AO

2020 QLD Senior Australian of the Year - Peter Dornan AM

2020 SA Senior Australian of the Year - Sylvia McMillan

2020 TAS Senior Australian of the Year - Dr Graeme Stevenson

2020 VIC Senior Australian of the Year - Dr Raymond Shuey APM

2020 WA Senior Australian of the Year - Professor John Newnham AM

2020 YOUNG AUSTRALIAN OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

27/05/2019 - Corey Tutt, University of Sydney and Deadly Science founder.

2020 ACT Young Australian of the Year - Madeline Diamond

2020 NSW Young Australian of the Year - Corey Tutt

2020 QLD Young Australian of the Year - Ash Barty

2020 SA Young Australian of the Year - Zibeon Fielding

2020 TAS Young Australian of the Year - Will Smith

2020 VIC Young Australian of the Year - Taya Davies

2020 WA Young Australian of the Year - Yarlalu Thomas

(Please note: The NT won't be represented in the Young Australian category this year as there was a withdrawal due to personal reasons.)

2020 AUSTRALIA'S LOCAL HERO FINALISTS

2020 ACT Local Hero - Julia Rollings

2020 NSW Local Hero - Bernie Shakeshaft

2020 NT Local Hero - Shirleen Campbell

2020 QLD Local Hero - Adjunct Assistant Professor Nick Marshall

2020 SA Local Hero - Emmah Evans

2020 TAS Local Hero - Thomas Windsor

2020 VIC Local Hero - Josephine Jones

2020 WA Local Hero - Suzy Urbaniak

Public nominations for the 2020 Australian of the Year Awards closed in July 2019.

State and territory nominees were selected from these public submissions and recipients then announced during October and November 2019.

These state and territory award recipients are now the national finalists for the 2020 Australian of the Year Awards.

National Australia Day Council CEO, Ms Karlie Brand, said the national finalists represented the diverse ways in which Australians contributed to communities and the nation.

"As this is the 60th anniversary of the Australian of the Year Awards, it is a particularly special year to be a national recipient," she said.

"At a time when Australians are yet again coming together in extraordinary ways to deal with the tragedy and hardship of bushfires across our nation, we look forward to recognising the great Australian spirit and saluting the inspirational people among us.

"The Australian of the Year Awards have recognised people from all walks of life over the past 60 years - inspirational leaders, community heroes, household names and previously unheralded citizens.

"This year will be no exception - from this group of diverse Australians, we will announce the 2020 Australians of the Year.

For more information on the Australian of the Year Awards visit australianoftheyear.org.au.