Ipswich tech advocate honoured

A former Ipswich High School student has paved quite the career for herself in the IT world and was recently honoured with an Order of Australia Medal (OAM) as part of the the 2020 Queens Birthday Honours for her services to information technology, and to women

Before being honoured with an OAM Dr Jenine Beekhuyzen lead a simple life in Ipswich.

“I grew up in Ipswich with my family who still live there and I was actually quite late in going to university, so I finished school in 1991 and so I did random things like car washing and working at Coles until I figured out what I wanted to do,” she said.

After studying a Diploma of Business at Tafe Dr Beekhuyzen said she then decided to complete a degree in information technology.

“At the time I thought what should I do to prepare myself for the future and information technology was quite new at the time in terms of people having technology in their house and so that’s why I did it,” she said.

After graduating from her bachelors degree Dr Beekhuyzen continued research into information technology and people.

“I then completed research into how to make technology better for people and not make it so complicated – make it so it was accessible for people,” she said.

After a successful career in academia Dr Beekhuyzen then went on to set up two very successful tech companies.

“I have a research consulting company called Adroit Research to help PhD students at university to help them do good research,” she said.

“On the other side I also set up the TechGirls Movement Foundation in 2008 and that is really focused around young girls in schools and teachers and about how they can learn about entrepreneurship and how they can use technology in their local communities.”

The road to success hasn’t always been easy for Dr Beekhuyzen.

“Personally having to do everything in running a business – doing marketing and sales and delivering the program has been tough,” she said.

“We’ve had some unexpected legal challenges that weren’t our fault – but we came out positively.”

Dr Beekhuyzen has also published two books and has received numerous awards for her work.

Despite her success, Dr Beekhuyzen says she never expected to be honoured with an OAM.

“I did not know it would be on the cards, it really took me by surprise,” she said.

“For me it means that there are more girls in Australia who have choices about their careers.”

To find out more about Dr Beekhuyzen visit www.jeninebeekhuyzen.com

