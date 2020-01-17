Ipswich singer in running for prestigious award

Ipswich singer-songwriter Kim Wright has been named as a finalist in the Tamworth Songwriters Association New Songwriter Of The Year Award.

FOLLOWING on from the release of his debut EP, Ipswich singer Kim Wright is now being recognised for his songwriting talents.

The country music artist has been named as a finalist in the APRA AMCOS Tamworth Songwriters Association in the New Songwriter of the Year award for his song Home.

Mr Wright has also been announced as a grand finalist in the fRETfEST Regional Song Contest for his song dealing with drought called Hand in Hand.

"Songwriting is a major part of who I am as a person and an artist, so it's an honour to be recognised this way for something that I love doing," he said.

"There's no greater feeling than sitting round with family and friends and draw on inspiration to write another song.

"The past 12 months has seen me release my debut EP, Livin' The Dream, which has been my life's goal for as long as I can remember. I have charted well with singles and the EP. There are so many amazing songwriters out there. To be in the same category as them, really is livin' the dream."

Mr Wright spent 2019 releasing new music and playing his original music, as well as his favourite traditional songs for audiences who can't get enough of his live shows. This has included a short tour to New South Wales.

Mr Wright hopes to embark on another tour this year.

The Tamworth Songwriters Association will announce the winners at an awards ceremony on Tuesday, January 21.