Ipswich nurses running towards a cure for cancer

More than 50 Mater Springfield staff, patients and their families have signed up to take part in the RACQ International Women's Day Fun Run to raise money for breast cancer research. Pictured here is L-R back: Rebecca Gibson, Chiedza Kanyera, Adrienne Safole.L-R middle: Joe Gabriel, Krystal Lording, Susan Richardson, Sharon Harrison, Kathy Haynes, Vanessa Edwards, Suzanne Hawksley.L-R front: Gish

WHEN they aren't at work attending to the needs of sick people, some team members from Mater Private Hospital Springfield can be found exercising in preparation for an upcoming fun run which will raise money for cancer research.

More than 50 Mater springfield staff, patients and their families have signed up to raise money for the RACQ International Women's Day Fun Run on Sunday, March 8.

The team will wear bright pink tees and run through the streets of Brisbane to help raise vital funds to support people impacted by breast cancer.

Mater Cancer Care Centre Springfield nurse unit manager Billy Jovanovic said the team were running not only to raise funds but to show their patients support.

"By participating in the IWDFR we are showing our patients that their care team is truly supportive of them and their cancer journey; we are running, and walking, for those who can't," Ms Jovanovic said.

"We have a state-of-the-art cancer care centre right here at Mater Springfield where we see local people from the community for cancer treatment. It is truly wonderful to be able to support patients and their families close to home."

Now in its 29th year, the fun run has helped to raise millions for the cause. This year the goal is to raise $750,000 for support services and lifesaving research.

Funds raised from the fun run will go directly to the Mater Chicks in Pink who support patients being treated for breast cancer at Mater South Brisbane, Springfield and Redland Hospitals plus funding world-class research into the disease.

Executive director philanthropy Lesley Ray said the fun run was another way medical staff could give back to the community.

"This year, the fun run will be held on International Women's Day and it is truly is a celebration of women supporting women, raising funds to support breast cancer research and treatment," she said.