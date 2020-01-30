Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
More than 50 Mater Springfield staff, patients and their families have signed up to take part in the RACQ International Women's Day Fun Run to raise money for breast cancer research. Pictured here is L-R back: Rebecca Gibson, Chiedza Kanyera, Adrienne Safole.L-R middle: Joe Gabriel, Krystal Lording, Susan Richardson, Sharon Harrison, Kathy Haynes, Vanessa Edwards, Suzanne Hawksley.L-R front: Gish
More than 50 Mater Springfield staff, patients and their families have signed up to take part in the RACQ International Women's Day Fun Run to raise money for breast cancer research. Pictured here is L-R back: Rebecca Gibson, Chiedza Kanyera, Adrienne Safole.L-R middle: Joe Gabriel, Krystal Lording, Susan Richardson, Sharon Harrison, Kathy Haynes, Vanessa Edwards, Suzanne Hawksley.L-R front: Gish
News

Ipswich nurses running towards a cure for cancer

Ashleigh Howarth
, ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au
30th Jan 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN they aren't at work attending to the needs of sick people, some team members from Mater Private Hospital Springfield can be found exercising in preparation for an upcoming fun run which will raise money for cancer research.

More than 50 Mater springfield staff, patients and their families have signed up to raise money for the RACQ International Women's Day Fun Run on Sunday, March 8.

The team will wear bright pink tees and run through the streets of Brisbane to help raise vital funds to support people impacted by breast cancer.

Mater Cancer Care Centre Springfield nurse unit manager Billy Jovanovic said the team were running not only to raise funds but to show their patients support.

"By participating in the IWDFR we are showing our patients that their care team is truly supportive of them and their cancer journey; we are running, and walking, for those who can't," Ms Jovanovic said.

"We have a state-of-the-art cancer care centre right here at Mater Springfield where we see local people from the community for cancer treatment. It is truly wonderful to be able to support patients and their families close to home."

Now in its 29th year, the fun run has helped to raise millions for the cause. This year the goal is to raise $750,000 for support services and lifesaving research.

Funds raised from the fun run will go directly to the Mater Chicks in Pink who support patients being treated for breast cancer at Mater South Brisbane, Springfield and Redland Hospitals plus funding world-class research into the disease.

Executive director philanthropy Lesley Ray said the fun run was another way medical staff could give back to the community.

"This year, the fun run will be held on International Women's Day and it is truly is a celebration of women supporting women, raising funds to support breast cancer research and treatment," she said.

Ipswich Advertiser

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Plans for city community garden continues to grow

        premium_icon Plans for city community garden continues to grow

        News ICAN has called for volunteers and feedback on an ambitious plan to transform a lot of land in West Ipswich into the city’s own community garden.

        Designs on track for new train station on Ipswich line

        premium_icon Designs on track for new train station on Ipswich line

        News The State Government has revealed its latest designs for the East Ipswich station...

        $5 million Ipswich defence industry hub will open next month

        premium_icon $5 million Ipswich defence industry hub will open next month

        News Defence generates more than $1.3 billion in export value

        New school puts equal focus on trades and academics

        premium_icon New school puts equal focus on trades and academics

        Education An independent senior school designed to give young people a significant leg up...