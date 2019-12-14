Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ipswich City Council interim administrator Greg Chemello. Photo: Cordell Richardson
Ipswich City Council interim administrator Greg Chemello. Photo: Cordell Richardson
Council News

Final piece of councillor integrity framework in place

Lachlan Mcivor
14th Dec 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 16th Dec 2019 8:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH City Council has the "most contemporary and comprehensive" councillor guidance and integrity package in the state, according to its outgoing interim administrator.

The final piece of the puzzle is in place ahead of the return of elected representation in four months' time, finishing 16-months of work by Greg Chemello and his team.

But he warned it will be up to the new mayor and councillors to maintain the high standards required of them in their roles.

The council has adopted two policies concerning conduct at meetings, as well as a minor amendment to the Meeting Procedures Policy.

Mr Chemello said it completed the policy and structural reform work to ensure "appropriate councillor conduct and integrity" when the new council team is in place next year.

"Ipswich City Council now has the most contemporary and comprehensive councillor governance and integrity package in Queensland," he said.

"It will be up the newly elected mayor and councillors next year to live up to the reasonable and genuine wishes of the Ipswich communities to govern this city effectively, fairly and transparently.

"This councillor governance and integrity package is the platform they need to succeed. I wish them well."

During meetings, future councillors must refrain from responding to calls or texts, not interrupt other councillors who are speaking unless it is a point of order, only make 'relevant comments' during discussions and must remain seated and silent when votes are taken.

If a councillor's conduct is out of line, they can apologise and withdraw the comments or be reprimanded and forced to leave the meeting.

The matter can be referred to the Local Government Independent Assessor for investigation.

A public participation session will be held during every monthly council meeting in an effort to increase transparency and community engagement.

"We also identified that public participation at council's ordinary meetings would also be valuable for residents and ratepayers to provide an avenue to present views and issues of a strategic nature, directly to councillors, in a public forum," Mr Chemello said.

More Stories

Show More
greg chemello ipswich city council ipswichvotes2020
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Every drop counts: Dam levels plunge

        premium_icon Every drop counts: Dam levels plunge

        News Ipswich residents are urged to limit their water consumption after dam levels across the region dropped below 60 per cent.

        Teen’s jail visit to brother ends in machete car jacking

        premium_icon Teen’s jail visit to brother ends in machete car jacking

        Crime Weeks after a magistrate gave a teenager bail for an armed car stealing he did an...

        Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        premium_icon Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        News Olympics would put the regions on the map, says tourism boss.

        Shocking number of Gatton break and enters revealed

        premium_icon Shocking number of Gatton break and enters revealed

        News When the crims have been locked up, their ‘associates’ slip up, providing cops a...