Ipswich nears top of list for in calls for animal cruelty

HUNDREDS of animal cruelty and neglect complaints were made against Ipswich pet owners in the 2019 calendar year, as the number of reports to the RSPCA soared to more than 18,000.

Of the Ipswich suburbs, Redbank Plains was second only to Caboolture as the individual suburb with the most cruelty and neglect complaints in the state, with 141 reports for 2019.

RSPCA Queensland received nearly 800 more complaints about animal cruelty and neglect in 2019 as it did the previous year, with spokesman Michael Beatty reporting the total figure of 18,692.

“Obviously it’s not good news,” Mr Beatty said.

“You want the numbers to be decreasing, not rising.

“Our inspectors are already operating under an enormous workload.”

Mr Beatty said complaints concerned animals with insufficient food and water, poor living conditions, animals being tethered and not receiving exercise, abandonment, injuries not being treated and animals looking in poor condition.

He said there were also nearly a thousand calls regarding heat stress, involving an animal either left in a hot car, or in a position where it couldn’t reach shade and water in the yard.

The statistics gathered are listed by suburb and sadly Caboolture once again topped the list with more than 200 complaints.

The Ipswich suburbs of Brassall (86 complaints), Bundamba (66), and Goodna (65) also featured highly in the RSPCA statistics.

Of all cases reported in Queensland, 335 went before the courts with charges laid under the Animal Care and Protection Act.