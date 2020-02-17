Drivers have had their first taste of the $400 million Ipswich Motorway upgrade, with a major traffic switch now complete.

More than 85,000 daily motorists will shift onto raised, wider lanes, making way for the old westbound bridges to be demolished.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the $400 million project, was not only supporting more than 470 local jobs, it’s making the Ipswich Motorway more flood resilient.

“As a local I’ve seen how devastating floods can be for our community, and the impacts on the Ipswich Motorway,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“What this traffic switch means is attention can now turn to building the new higher westbound lanes and bridges over Oxley Creek.

“This important project is part of a record $23 billion roads and transport program my government is delivering across the state creating 21,500 jobs.

“It means jobs for Queenslanders and safer more efficient roads, meaning people can get home sooner and spend more time with their families.”

Federal Minister for Population, Cities and Urban Infrastructure Alan Tudge said the switch is a major milestone for the project and a key part of upgrading the motorway from four to six lanes between Granard Road, Rocklea and east of Oxley Road Interchange.

“These bridges will carry more than 85,000 vehicles daily and will boost the motorway’s flood immunity by being built to current standards,” Mr Tudge said.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the project was now over the halfway mark.

“I’m proud the Palaszczuk Government is delivering this Ipswich Motorway upgrade which is good news for our local freight industry and businesses,” Mr Bailey said.

“As we enter the home stretch, I ask motorists to remain vigilant, be aware of the changes to traffic conditions, and drive safely.”