Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
QLD_CM_NEWS_PALASZCZUK_ROADS_20APR17
QLD_CM_NEWS_PALASZCZUK_ROADS_20APR17
News

Ipswich motorway upgrade

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
17th Feb 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Drivers have had their first taste of the $400 million Ipswich Motorway upgrade, with a major traffic switch now complete.

More than 85,000 daily motorists will shift onto raised, wider lanes, making way for the old westbound bridges to be demolished.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the $400 million project, was not only supporting more than 470 local jobs, it’s making the Ipswich Motorway more flood resilient.

“As a local I’ve seen how devastating floods can be for our community, and the impacts on the Ipswich Motorway,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“What this traffic switch means is attention can now turn to building the new higher westbound lanes and bridges over Oxley Creek.

“This important project is part of a record $23 billion roads and transport program my government is delivering across the state creating 21,500 jobs.

“It means jobs for Queenslanders and safer more efficient roads, meaning people can get home sooner and spend more time with their families.”

Federal Minister for Population, Cities and Urban Infrastructure Alan Tudge said the switch is a major milestone for the project and a key part of upgrading the motorway from four to six lanes between Granard Road, Rocklea and east of Oxley Road Interchange.

“These bridges will carry more than 85,000 vehicles daily and will boost the motorway’s flood immunity by being built to current standards,” Mr Tudge said.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the project was now over the halfway mark.

“I’m proud the Palaszczuk Government is delivering this Ipswich Motorway upgrade which is good news for our local freight industry and businesses,” Mr Bailey said.

“As we enter the home stretch, I ask motorists to remain vigilant, be aware of the changes to traffic conditions, and drive safely.”

ipswich motorway
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WANTED: Eight people Ipswich police want to speak to

        premium_icon WANTED: Eight people Ipswich police want to speak to

        News Police are looking to speak with a number of people they believe can assist them with inquiries

        Grainger in court accused of bashing teacher with golf club

        premium_icon Grainger in court accused of bashing teacher with golf club

        Crime Lauren Grainger in court accused of tying Anthony Stott to a chair

        Stolen bank card funds man’s five-day shopping spree

        premium_icon Stolen bank card funds man’s five-day shopping spree

        News Man racks up a large tally for unsuspecting card owner

        Questions raised over new CBD cinema plans

        premium_icon Questions raised over new CBD cinema plans

        News A local cinema operator said the prospects of success were low.