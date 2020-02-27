Ipswich misses out on crucial road congestion funding

Shayne Neumann speaks during House of Representatives Question Time at Parliament House in Canberra.

Shayne Neumann speaks during House of Representatives Question Time at Parliament House in Canberra.

AS IPSWICH drivers continue to battle congestion on the region’s roads, federal member for Blair Shayne Neumann has slammed the Prime Minister for a lack of funding for infrastructure.

Mr Neumann said not a single project was announced to tackle rising congestion issues within Ipswich in the Urban Congestion Fund.

“While every LNP seat in Brisbane received funding, not a single project was announced to tackle rising congestion within Ipswich,” he said.

“Announced in the lead up to last year’s election, Scott Morrison’s Government promised billions to ‘address pinch points and last-mile access to ports, airports and freight hubs’.

“Does the Prime Minister seriously think Ipswich residents don’t face traffic congestion and road safety issues? Does he take us for mugs?

“We are bursting at the seams and instead of strategic investments to improve our roads, Scott Morrison is just an ad man with no plan.”

“While road congestion in our major cities is set to double over the next decade, Scott Morrison’s rorts will leave families and tradies stuck in the slow lane.”

The Federal Government denied accusations of rorting funding in Question Time earlier this week.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said Labor seats have been given funding under the scheme.

“The urban congestion fund is busting congestion ensuring vital roadworks are being filled. This is bringing together 266 crucial projects, 70 will start construction this year,” he said.

Under the fund, the Federal Government will invest $4 billion over the next 10 years.

That includes $3 billion of additional funding committed in the 2019-2020 budget.

Funding will support upgrades aimed to reduce travel times, reduce vehicle operating costs and address local bottlenecks.

The money for the fund is not allocated through a competitive grants process.

Mr Neumann said funding could have been put towards a number of Ipswich projects including the Cunningham Hwy, the Norman Street Bridge, or the Centenary Hwy to help ease congestion and boost road safety.

A $500 million Commuter Car Park Fund has also been established within the fund to invest in commuter car park upgrades that encourage use of public transport.

Labor has written to the Auditor-General requesting an audit into the design, management and politicisation of the Urban Congestion Fund.