Michael Hill Ipswich Riverlink has officially closed until further notice.
Business

Ipswich loses iconic store until further notice

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
24th Mar 2020 10:45 AM
POPULAR jewellery chain Michael Hill has put drastic measures in place by closing all of its stores - including one in Riverlink - amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on its website, the company said it would close its doors until further notice, but customers could still use the online store to order products.

"Given the escalation of this pandemic and direction from the State and Federal Governments, it is with a heavy heart that we have taken the decision to close all Michael Hill Australian stores on Monday March 23rd, until further notice," the statement read.

"We will of course endeavour to keep you fully informed on any future changes during this time and will re-open as soon as we are given approval by Government Health Authorities."

It said support teams had been expanded to ensure customers would "continue to experience exceptional service" either online or over the phone.

Anyone wishing to contact them is encouraged to either use the live chat system on the website or by phoning 1800 445 590.

