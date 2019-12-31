Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Apprentice roof plumber Luke McGeechan working in got conditions in Ipswich on Thursday.
Apprentice roof plumber Luke McGeechan working in got conditions in Ipswich on Thursday.
Weather

Ipswich looking to heat up for the New Year

Andrew Korner
, andrew.korner@qt.com.au
31st Dec 2019 8:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH is in for a consistently hot start to the New Year, with daytime temperatures to rise into the mid 30s from today.

The forecast follows on from a slightly cooler spell, influenced by easterly winds and some cloud cover.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s latest forecast for tomorrow suggests we can expect a mostly sunny day north-easterly winds up to 25kmh in the afternoon, with a temperature range of 19-35.

Similar conditions are forecast for Thursday.

heat rain weather
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Competitors underestimated Ipswich’s champion player

        premium_icon Competitors underestimated Ipswich’s champion player

        News As a young player, a lot of Ash Barty’s competitors doubted her as she stepped out on to the court.

        Ipswich’s darling a model for young tennis players

        premium_icon Ipswich’s darling a model for young tennis players

        News For tennis coach Beau Devlin, the rise of homegrown champion Ash Barty has given...

        CBD cops art injection by transforming concrete wall

        premium_icon CBD cops art injection by transforming concrete wall

        News The first major piece of public art commissioned by the Ipswich City Council is...

        Cash flows for enviro projects in Scenic Rim

        premium_icon Cash flows for enviro projects in Scenic Rim

        Environment Projects to protect threatened species, eliminate invasive weeds and restore native...