Ipswich looking to heat up for the New Year

Apprentice roof plumber Luke McGeechan working in got conditions in Ipswich on Thursday.

Apprentice roof plumber Luke McGeechan working in got conditions in Ipswich on Thursday.

IPSWICH is in for a consistently hot start to the New Year, with daytime temperatures to rise into the mid 30s from today.

The forecast follows on from a slightly cooler spell, influenced by easterly winds and some cloud cover.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s latest forecast for tomorrow suggests we can expect a mostly sunny day north-easterly winds up to 25kmh in the afternoon, with a temperature range of 19-35.

Similar conditions are forecast for Thursday.