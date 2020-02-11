Ipswich hairdresser caught in a volcanic storm

Ipswich hairdresser Nicole Smith has been styling hair for almost 20 years and was in the Philippines when the Taal volcano erupted.

“I was doing some charity work with Hair Aid teaching people how to do basic hair cuts across five days,” Ms Smith said.

“Yeah it was crazy when the volcano erupted while I was there.

“We were told to avoid going outside and that if we were to go outside, we had to make sure to wear masks.

“We could actually feel the grit and the ash from the volcano, and we were advised by the Mayor that we were not to go outside.”

Nicole Smith wearing a makeshift mask during the volcanic eruption of Taal.

When it came time to leave the Philippines Ms Smith said everything had settled down enough for them to fly back home to Ipswich.

“So, luckily by the time we were due to leave we were actually able to come back home which we were a little worried about,” she said.

“During the initial days of the volcano erupting if you tried to leave the country it was like don’t even try.”

Since returning home to Ipswich Ms Smith has been busy at her salon: Encore Hair and Beauty.

“I’ve been here for three years – my clients are great,” Ms Smith said.

She also plans on doing another project with Hair Aid very soon.

“I want to do a fundraiser with Hair Aid,” Ms Smith said.

“The purpose of Hair Aid is to provide people with the skills to cut their own hair.

“Aside from the volcano, being in the Philippines and giving people the gift of cutting hair was so fulfilling.”