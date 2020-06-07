Menu
Natalia Onoprichuk, Ian Dainer, Lorressa Ogrodnik, Peter Felton Jr and Ray Watherston of Club Services Ipswich. Picture: Cordell Richardson
News

Ipswich club the gold standard for Queensland once again

Lachlan Mcivor
7th Jun 2020 10:00 AM
FOR the second year in a row, Club Services Ipswich is the gold standard in its field.

The club took out Best Licensed RSL and/or Services Club at the Keno and Clubs Queensland Awards for Excellence

The win was put down to the venue’s strong connection to the local community.

Ipswich has population of more than 220,000 people and CSI has more than 50,000 members.

CSI general manager Natalia Onoprichuk said she can’t wait until restrictions ease to allow a big celebration later in the year.

“We are very excited, especially as that’s two years in a row,” she said.

“We’d like to think the award has helped put Ipswich on the map a little bit.

“The club tries to play its part in the community of Ipswich and we are thankful that others think that as well.

“We are looking forward to everything starting up again in July when we can get together and celebrate the win with our members.”

The award recognises the standard of the facilities CSI provides for members, as well as its service to returned servicemen, women and the general community.

Clubs entered into this category are judged on support to returned servicemen and women, as

well as participation in memorial services, community support and involvement and the club’s

facilities and services.

Judges commended CSI for its welfare and support to returned servicemen and women as well as its support to the community more broadly.

“Club Services Ipswich does pride itself on its community involvement,” Ms Onoprichuk said. “I guess it’s just helping out people who need it, really.”

The 21st annual Keno and Club Queensland Awards for Excellence was set for March but the onset of COVID-19 restrictions prompted it to move online with a series of virtual presentations.

ipswich business
Ipswich Queensland Times

