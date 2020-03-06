International Women’s Day: Celebrating our strong women

Katherine Innes, Sophie Innes, Barbara McCune and Rhonda Nolan at the Zonta International Women's Day Breakfast at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday morning.

Katherine Innes, Sophie Innes, Barbara McCune and Rhonda Nolan at the Zonta International Women's Day Breakfast at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday morning.

RAISING strong women and protecting the community from violence was the focus of Detective Chief Superintendent Katherine Innes' speech at Zonta's International Women's Day breakfast on Friday morning.

Detective Chief Superintendent Katherine Innes and Pat Evatt at the Zonta International Women's Day Breakfast at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday morning.

"I am very pleased to be the guest speaker. I attended last year as a guest and I was really impressed by the Zonta ladies, so it was wonderful to be asked back and speak," Chief Supt Innes said.

During her speech, Chief Supt Innes spoke about how important it was for women to speak up if they are victims of violence, and encouraged others to report it as well.

Totoya, Marilyn, Arlette Mabeb, Theresa Urayay, Priscilla M, Makaita Ngove and Priscilla Deng at the Zonta International Women's Day Breakfast at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday morning.

"There are people out there who really want to assist you and there are agencies out there to help you, so be brave and come forward, speak to someone you trust and make sure you don't hide it and try and get advice," she said.

International Women's Day is held this Sunday, with this year's theme being I am Generation Equality: Realising Women's Rights.