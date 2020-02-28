Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

International parties interested in ’reborn’ Grantham Quarry

Lachlan Mcivor
28th Feb 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE is international interest in the 'reborn' and rehabilitated Grantham Quarry, as it prepares for its new life as farmland.

The controversial site has been rebranded as the Lockyer Agri Centre, with the rehabilitation process finished after three years of work.

The property was bought by Zanows' Concrete and Quarries in 2015 from Boral Resources.

The Grantham Floods Commission of Inquiry found the quarry, which was formerly owned by the prominent Wagner family, did not play a role in the death of 12 people in 2011.

"We've re-profiled the site in such a way that it mimics the original profile but with a big lake in the middle," managing director Darren Zanow said.

"It was always our intention to return the site back to farmland because, realistically, the resource is exhausted."

He believed the site was close to being ticked off by Lockyer Valley Regional Council so it could be sold on.

"We're worked very closely with the council for a number of years and the community, especially the immediate land owners to come up with a strategy that everybody would be comfortable with," Mr Zanow said.

"We saw it as an opportunity to help a community that really needed help and not just words, but actually getting in and doing something."

Mr Zanow said the 79.45ha property was attractive due to its proximity to Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport and the recently constructed Toowoomba Bypass, as well as being just over an hour into Brisbane.

It is estimated there could be a combined water supply potential of between 12500-5000 ML per annum depending on seasonal events.

"It could be used for any sort of intensive horticulture or agricultural pursuit," he said.

"There's obviously a good strong water source available on site where the quarry void was.

"There's two bores on it and a number of irrigation licenses for both industrial and agricultural."

Scan Property Consultants director Matthew Richards, who is handling the sale, said there had been strong interest from local and international groups.

"Mainly in the agribusiness sector, along the lines of aquaculture and horticulture, intensive vertical farming and greenhouse horticulture," he said.

"The Inland Rail is going up through that corridor and with the Toowoomba Bypass, that allows B-triples to access the site whereas formally they couldn't go past Toowoomba.

"It's also got the Roma-Brisbane high pressure natural gas pipeline which runs past the front of it which is suitable for intensive manufacturing or processing."

Lockyer Valley Regional Council CEO Ian Church said the Grantham community had a high level of interest in the rehabilitation works and commended Zanows for its management of the site and consultation with residents.

"Council has been working with the Zanows on the development of a site-based management plan and this will be considered at a council meeting in the near future to ensure rehabilitation works meet planning and environmental requirements and community expectations," he said.

"Council certainly sees the importance of giving the local community a greater sense of safety and peace should substantial rains come again in the future and works such as the rehabilitation of the former quarry site and the installation of the Grantham flood warning siren are key components of this."

More Stories

Show More
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How you can help make Ipswich a prettier place

        premium_icon How you can help make Ipswich a prettier place

        News The plastic bag ban and its impact on litter, and where you can help clean up Ipswich on March 1

        Works on hold until developers meet with protesters

        premium_icon Works on hold until developers meet with protesters

        News The road forms part of the Ripley Valley Priority Development Area.

        Elton John's special gift to the 'Tiny Dancer' baby

        premium_icon Elton John's special gift to the 'Tiny Dancer' baby

        News The Tiny Dancer baby, who was moved by Elton John's music

        Safety forum to protect you against fraudsters and scams

        premium_icon Safety forum to protect you against fraudsters and scams

        News Staff from one Ipswich bank will share their tips to better protect you online