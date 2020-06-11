Drug raid uncovers ‘significant’ cannabis set-up

Police allege officers from Noosa Criminal Investigation Branch, who executed a search warrant on the address on Campbells Rd in Cootharaba, also located amphetamines, cannabis, implements, ammunition, an imitation pistol and a sum of cash.

A "SIGNIFICANT" drug set-up involving more than 150 cannabis plants has led to three people being charged.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards addressed the media outside the Maroochydore Police Station this morning regarding the arrest of three people on drug offences at Cootharaba.

"We executed a search warrant at a Campbells Road address where we uncovered 150 cannabis plants and a reasonable set-up to grow the cannabis," Sen-Sgt Edwards said.

Police will allege officers from Noosa Criminal Investigation Branch also located amphetamines, implements, ammunition, an imitation pistol and a sum of cash.

The raid on a rural property near Noosa yesterday also uncovered a caravan and shipping container allegedly set-up as hydroponic grow houses.

A further search of the property resulted in the discovery of 152 cannabis plants in three separate areas which included the caravan and shipping container.

"Clearly to us, it would indicate that these people had something significant going on there," Sen-Sgt Edwards said.

"They had smaller seedlings growing, but they also had vehicles they were using with lighting to grow the plants hydroponically, so they put some effort into it.

"Needless to say, we've spoken about other incidents with drug-affected offenders committing other offences.

"We see those links all the time so it's good to put a stop to them when we get information about it."

Police also seized a suspected stolen Suzuki motor cycle re-identified with false VIN number.

Two men and a woman were arrested at the location and transported to Noosa Police Station.

A 31-year-old Pomona man has been charged with three counts of possess dangerous drugs and one count each of produce dangerous drugs, contravene accesses information, possess things used in commission of crime, possess utensils, possess tainted property, possess suspected proceeds, possess property suspected being used in the commission of a drug offence, and authority required to possess explosives (ammunition).

A 33-year-old Cooroibah woman has been charged with three counts of possess dangerous drugs, two counts of enter premises by break, and one count each of contravene accesses information, possess utensils, possess things used in commission of crime, and possess property suspected being used in the commission of a drug offence.

A 38-year-old Sunrise Beach man has been charged with two counts of produce dangerous drugs, and one count each of contravene accesses information, possess things used in commission of crime, possess utensils, fail to dispose and possess tainted property.

All three were bailed to appear in Noosa Magistrates Court on August 11.