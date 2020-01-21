Important health reminder as region braces for heatwave

HEATWAVE: NSW is predicted to experience a severe heatwave during a four-day Total Fire Ban up to December 21, 2019 and authorities warn people to be prepared.

HEATWAVE: NSW is predicted to experience a severe heatwave during a four-day Total Fire Ban up to December 21, 2019 and authorities warn people to be prepared.

PARAMEDICS have issued a warning to residents as the region braces for a heatwave after storms lashed the southeast.

“We’re going to expect some really hot weather over the next few days, so it’s important to think about some simple things we can do to minimise the risk of people getting sick,” medical director Tony Hucker said.

“You have to remember that a heat-related illness can be fatal.

“A lot of the time it makes us feel sick and unwell and tired, but if we don’t think about it and look after ourselves, it can be really, really nasty.”

Emergency services have urged residents to keep an eye on the young, elderly and anyone with chronic diseases or illness.

“Look out for people who are starting to behave really abnormally, sometimes it’s really subtle when people are affected by heat,” he said.

“It might just be tired, nausea or vomiting, but it might be abnormal behaviour, those people need to be grabbed quickly, taken into cool areas and splashed down with some water and cooled as quickly as you can.”

Temperatures are predicted to reach between 36-37C for the rest of the week, with 40 per cent chance of showers tomorrow and Friday.