Illegal dumping and littering called out by city councillor

SAMTUI SELAVE
samtui.selave@qt.com.au
4th Jun 2020 12:04 PM
Earlier in the year the State Government launched a $5 million fund to help local councils combat illegal dumping, however, it seems the issue has persisted during COVID-19 isolation and Ipswich is no exception

Division 3 Councillor Marnie Doyle said that residents had been approaching her about the issue of illegal dumping since joining council.

“It appears to be a bit of an issue around our parks and just general areas that residents including children like to use to play in,” she said.

“Residents and council are disappointed that people aren’t taking their rubbish with them when they leave.

“We all have a responsibility in the community to dispose of our waste responsibly.”

The QT reported in early April an incident where wood pallets, old furniture and general waste were dumped near Eugene Street Reserve in Bellbird Park.

“I don’t think we can blame COVID-19 it has always been an issue, we unfortunately have some residents who decide it is easier for them to dump their goods and rubbish in parks and reserves,” Cr Doyle said.

“To be frank it is laziness, sometimes these reserves are quite out of the way so you would have to go out of your way to get there.”

Illegal dumping has become more persistent in suburbs like Goodna where people are dumping in the suburbs bushlands and dirt roads.

“It was residents right down to the back of Goodna that alerted us to that, and it is a regular ongoing issue, it’s not isolated” she said.

Cr Doyle said council was looking at several way to help alleviate the issue of illegal dumping and littering in the region.

“Disposing of waste in Ipswich is a hot topic for residents, we understand that,” she said.

“We are looking at a number of initiatives to encourage residents to clean up their own properties and dispose of their waste responsibly.

“During my campaign it was raised by a number of constituents that an increase in kerbside pick up would be great.

“Unfortunately COVID-19 has taken a lot of resources and attention away from those sorts of projects.

“But definitely we hope we can make those changes and help residents beautify our city.”

