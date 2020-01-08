Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The flatpack giant will give a grieving family a massive payout after their two-year-old son was tragically killed by a tipping dresser.
The flatpack giant will give a grieving family a massive payout after their two-year-old son was tragically killed by a tipping dresser.
Business

Ikea to pay $66 million over boy’s death

by AP
8th Jan 2020 2:34 PM

Ikea has agreed to pay $US46 million ($A66 million) to the parents of a two-year-old boy who died of injuries suffered when a 32-kilogram recalled dresser tipped onto him.

Jozef Dudek, of Buena Park, California, died in 2017 of his injuries, and his parents sued the Swedish home furnishings company in a Philadelphia court in 2018.

In the lawsuit, the Dudeks accused Ikea of knowing its Malm dressers posed a tip-over hazard and they had injured or killed several children.

 

However, they claimed the company failed to warn consumers the dressers shouldn't be used without being anchored to a wall.

The dresser was recalled in 2016, according to the suit.

The settlement also requires Ikea to meet with the advocacy organisation, Parents Against Tip-overs, and broaden its outreach to consumers about the recall of Ikea dressers, according to the Dudek's lawyers, Feldman Shepherd Wohlgelernter Tanner Weinstock Dodig.

The Dudek family would donate $US1 million ($A1,456,134) from the settlement to organisations that advocate for more rigorous stability testing for dressers, they said.

Placards showing images of Jozef Dudek and Ikea's Malm dressers are displayed during a news conference. Picture: AP Photo/Matt Rourke
Placards showing images of Jozef Dudek and Ikea's Malm dressers are displayed during a news conference. Picture: AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Ikea said it offered its deepest condolences and was working to address "this very important home safety issue", including offering consumer education and safety workshops and working to make safer products.

"While no settlement can alter the tragic events that brought us here, for the sake of the family and all involved, we're grateful that this litigation has reached a resolution," it said.

child death compensation ikea jozef dudek seniors-news

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Hoon's dangerous antics on highway

        premium_icon WATCH: Hoon's dangerous antics on highway

        Crime Police have condemned the actions of motorbike riders captured pulling dangerous tricks at high speed on Ipswich roads.

        Person found dead on suburban street deemed non-suspicious

        premium_icon Person found dead on suburban street deemed non-suspicious

        News Police have confirmed a non-suspicious death this morning.

        Ipswich nears top of list for in calls for animal cruelty

        premium_icon Ipswich nears top of list for in calls for animal cruelty

        News Hundreds of animal cruelty and neglect complaints were made against Ipswich pet...

        Long wait for justice: Nine charged in Ipswich’s horror year

        premium_icon Long wait for justice: Nine charged in Ipswich’s horror year

        News Seven people were allegedly murdered in the region in 2019, including six in the...