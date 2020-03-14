Icon’s middle finger to the coronavirus

New Order played at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Wednesday. Picture: Supplied

New Order played at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Wednesday. Picture: Supplied

There's no doubt the coronavirus has thrown a spanner in the works for the music industry, particularly for bands that draw a crowd as big as New Order.

So there was almost a sense of relief when the dance-rock-pop, whatever you want to call them, titans took to the stage in Sydney this week given they had been forced to cancel their shows in Japan.

In front of a sold-out crowd at the Hordern Pavilion, the band's iconic frontman Bernard Sumner paid tribute to those who had missed out by singing a verse of the 2005 hit Krafty in Japanese for the fans watching online.

New Order played to a sold-out crowd in Sydney this week.

It was a touching act of defiance against chaos caused by COVID-19, and the Sydney crowd responded by belting out the chorus in unison.

The night began with an outlandish performance by electro pop Queenslanders Confidence Man, featuring neon bras, shin pads, esoteric dance moves and handstands.

It was way too much energy for 8pm on a Wednesday night but, what the hell, they were pretty fun and set the tone for things to come.

When Sumner et al, hit the stage with the punchy guitar riff and washy synth tones of 1993's Regret, they sounded a little disjointed.

However, they found their groove in the follow-up, the classic Age Of Consent, which featured an extended instrumental outro putting the unquestionable talent of the band into focus.

At 64, Sumner's voice is still real and raw enough to cut through the huge euphoric sounds of band's synth-soaked instrumentation.

New Order are also playing in Melbourne this weekend.

The stage show too, with swirling psychedelic light beams and a memorising video backdrop, mad it impossible to take you eyes from the stage.

As fans would expect, the set was punctuated with anthemic hit from the bands illustrious back catalogue, including Temptation, Bizarre Love Triangle and Blue Monday.

But they also stripped back to delve into three brooding Joy Division songs, including a touching tribute to the late Ian Curtis in Atomsphere.

The Sydney crowd was audibly moved by the number, as visions of Curtis and the words "Joy Division forever" flickered on the screen.

That was the second-to-last song, before bombastic final encore of Love Will Tear Us Apart which topped off a stunning night.

