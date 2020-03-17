Doctor's warning: 'I might not have a bed for you'

A Toowoomba Doctor urged residents to practice good hygiene and self-isolate if they suspect they might have coronavirus.

A TOOWOOMBA doctor's impassioned plea for Australians to self-isolate and practice good hygiene has gone viral.

In his plea Toowoomba Hospital Critical Care Director Dr Adam Visser said his unit only had a handful of beds equipped to care for patients with serious respiratory infections.

"We have a plan to increase to about 25," he said

"Getting more isn't a matter or(sic) more equipment or more money.

"That bit is easy.

"There are not enough skilled staff, even if we all work double shifts every day for six months (and we probably will)."

Dr Visser said if half of the Toowoomba population contracts COVID-19, then about five per cent would experience severe symptoms and require intensive care hospitalisation.

"That's 3750 people, he said.

"For 25 beds."

Therefore, it is critical Toowoomba residents heed health warnings, self-isolate if they are sick and report any contact with people carrying novel coronavirus.

Dr Visser's post attracted 4100 comment was shared more than 76,000 times.