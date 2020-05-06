Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jarred Paul Castel with his wife Katie Anne Castel.
Jarred Paul Castel with his wife Katie Anne Castel.
Crime

Husband-killer could leave jail by Christmas

by AAP
6th May 2020 11:52 AM | Updated: 11:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Queensland woman who killed her husband by throwing a 20cm knife at him when he got home late could be out of jail for Christmas.

Katie Anne Castel was granted a December 20 parole eligibility date by the Queensland Court of Appeal on Wednesday after arguing her sentence was "manifestly excessive".

Castel was sentenced last year to nine years' jail for killing Jarred Castel by throwing a kitchen knife that hit him in the chest.

The successful appeal means she will be eligible for parole after serving a third - rather than half - of her manslaughter sentence.

More Stories

courts crime editors picks katie anne castel murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Big employers emerge in the post COVID-19 job hunt

        premium_icon Big employers emerge in the post COVID-19 job hunt

        Employment Roughly one in four jobs advertised in Brisbane are across just two industry sectors so we asked an expert whether now was the time to retrain — or not.

        IN COURT: Full names of 81 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 81 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court

        Locals ‘outraged’ at speedster’s careless driving, crashes

        premium_icon Locals ‘outraged’ at speedster’s careless driving, crashes

        Crime Residents in a quiet street say they’re sick of constant speeding

        Teachers not responsible for kids who stay home

        premium_icon Teachers not responsible for kids who stay home

        Education Parents warned that any child who stays home won't be taught