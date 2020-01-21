Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police said the dangerous devices resembled historic caltrops, used to puncture tyres or hurt horses. Picture: NSW Police
Police said the dangerous devices resembled historic caltrops, used to puncture tyres or hurt horses. Picture: NSW Police
Crime

Hunt for running track booby trap bandit

by Sarah McPhee
21st Jan 2020 11:58 AM | Updated: 1:05 PM

A RUNNER has uncovered piles of homemade spikes on a dirt track in New South Wales.

The man found the devices shortly before midday on Monday while running along Alexanders Trail in Lake Macquarie State Conservation Park at Bolton Point.

Police were told he had been running along the bushland trail when he noticed a pile of leaves in the middle of the track.

They were found on Monday afternoon. Picture: NSW Police
They were found on Monday afternoon. Picture: NSW Police

"Hidden in the leaves the man found wine corks with nails protruding from them, similar to historic weapons known as caltrops," police said in a statement today.

"The man continued along the trail and found a further two piles hiding more spikes."

Caltrops are devices with a number of metal points ensuring they always project upwards.

The centuries-old weapon was historically thrown on the ground to hinder the enemy by hitting horse hooves or puncturing tyres.

A file photo of a caltrop.
A file photo of a caltrop.

Local officers were notified at 12.40pm and have since released images of the items found.

Police are urging anyone who may have information or who noticed suspicious activity in the area to contact Toronto Police Station on (02) 4088 1099 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

A caltrop, made up of two or more sharp nails or spines, is considered a prohibited "miscellaneous article" in NSW under the Weapons Prohibition Act 1998.

 

 

 

 

The corks had nails protruding out of them. Picture: NSW Police
The corks had nails protruding out of them. Picture: NSW Police

More Stories

Show More
editors picks injury lifestyle running track weapon

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Full list of council candidate donations and expenditure

        premium_icon Full list of council candidate donations and expenditure

        Council News COUNCIL candidate donations have exceeded $36,000 with two months until the 2020 local government elections.

        IN COURT: Full names of 121 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 121 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

        Budding ‘scientist’s’ prized marijuana plant seized

        premium_icon Budding ‘scientist’s’ prized marijuana plant seized

        News A self-proclaimed scientist planned to make CBD oil from his plant

        Wannabe daredevil scales 15 storey building, lands in court

        premium_icon Wannabe daredevil scales 15 storey building, lands in court

        News Habit of high risk behaviour includes sitting on a crane