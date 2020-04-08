Menu
Ipswich residents raise their hands to help the most vulnerable. Bev Lacey
Hundreds answer call to support our seniors

8th Apr 2020 11:51 AM

IPSWICH residents have signed up by the hundreds to offer support to our seniors during the coronavirus pandemic.

At least 700 people across the region have signed on with the Care Army to offer help to those most vulnerable, assisting with anything from a simple phone call to shopping for groceries and medicine.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said community spirit always shines the brightest in dark times.

"There's always good in the world, and this outpouring of support just goes to show it," she said.

"I applaud those who have already joined and encourage those in a position to do so to get on board." 

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden has urged anyone who is willing and able to sign up to join the Care Army.

"If you don't have family or friends in this age group who you can help, we need you to step up and help those people who will be looking for it," he said.

More than 20,000 people have joined the initiative across Queensland.

"Queenslanders always work together to get through tough times, so let's stay safe, stay well and look after one another," Mr Madden said.

Find out more information at the Emergency Volunteering website or by emailing emergencyvol@volunteeringqld.org.au.

