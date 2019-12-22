Hughesy unwraps Christmas conundrums

Dave Hughes and Kate Langbroek return in a Christmas edition of Hughesy, We Have A Problem. Supplied by Channel 10.

THE holiday season is a time for celebration, but it can also be a social minefield. Luckily Dave Hughes is here to help, or at least poke fun at the common issues and dilemmas we all face at Christmas time.

The comedian and radio and TV presenter returns to our screens on Monday night to host a special Christmas-themed edition of his panel show Hughesy, We Have a Problem.

Hughes has already encountered a hiccup or two as he navigates his first silly season as a vegan.

“We wanted to look at how do you deal with people with special dietary requirements. I had an early Christmas at my sister’s house and my brother found out I’ve gone vegan and he’s not happy. He makes cheese for a living, so he feels like I’m sending him out of business,” Hughes said.

“Santa also comes on the show. Santa’s problem is kids don’t want to sit on his lap, so we’re trying to get kids to trust Santa. But I also want kids to be scared of Santa so they do the right thing. It’s a tricky one.”

Ross Noble, Dave Hughes, Kate Langbroek, Charlie Pickering and Nikki Osborne return in a Christmas edition of Hughesy, We Have A Problem. Supplied by Channel 10.

But it was Hughes who nearly ended up on the naughty list with his bosses at Network Ten.

“We have a guy who comes on who’s 4ft tall and he can’t even get a job as a Christmas elf, so we give him a job as an elf and send him around Ten,” he said. “The powers that be at Channel 10 were asking if this was ‘PC’. I said ‘he rang us for God’s sake’. The whole point of the show is to laugh at situations.”

Joining Hughes in unpacking all of these festive conundrums are his former radio co-host Kate Langbroek, Charlie Pickering, Ross Noble and Nikki Osbourne.

“It was great to work with Charlie again after so many years sitting across from each other on The Project desk,” Hughes said. “And it was great to see Kate, although I paid for her to come back (from Italy).”

Hughesy, We Have A Problem airs Monday at 7.30pm on Ten/WIN.