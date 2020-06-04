Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Multiple fire crews were called to a Bluewater home early this morning.
Multiple fire crews were called to a Bluewater home early this morning.
News

Huge fire claims home in early morning tragedy

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
4th Jun 2020 5:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Multiple emergency crews rushed to fight a huge fire that engulfed a Bluewater home early this morning.

Queensland Police Service were called to a home at Forestry Rd, Bluewater about 2.40am to reports a house was on fire.

Initial reports indicated two elderly residents were not accounted for, but they were found safe a short time later.

Multiple fire crews, police and paramedics were on scene where the fire had fully engulfed the home.

Originally published as Huge fire claims home in early morning tragedy

house fire townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: Find out when your gym will reopen

        premium_icon FULL LIST: Find out when your gym will reopen

        News With restrictions easing gyms are reopening up again this week

        Local leaders rally to tackle hooning

        premium_icon Local leaders rally to tackle hooning

        News Ipswich police are encouraging the community to report hooning

        Police await results on river body discovery

        premium_icon Police await results on river body discovery

        Crime Detectives say they have not ruled out foul play in death of man

        Back to business for local favourite

        premium_icon Back to business for local favourite

        News Local pub opens to serve beer and hot food again