Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
QT mayoral candidate forum at USQ Springfield. Teresa Harding. Picture: Cordell Richardson
QT mayoral candidate forum at USQ Springfield. Teresa Harding. Picture: Cordell Richardson
News

Hub to reveal how ratepayers’ money is spent

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
19th Apr 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH City Council has plans to launch a hub that will provide the community with direct access, in near real time, to how ratepayers’ money is being spent.

The Transparency and Integrity Hub will be the first for local government in Australia.

Mayor Teresa Harding said the hub would publish the details of all previously controlled entities and match up travel and allowances.

“This activity is designed to close the door on the dark past of the previous council, lay to rest the misgivings of the previous two mayors, and begin the journey to a fresh start, restoring community trust,” Cr Harding said.

“Much of what occurred under the previous council was shrouded in mystery. While the community knows how some of its money was spent, some of this is not clear, and the community has a right to honesty.”

Cr Harding said building activities, such as the council’s Smart City Program, had been clouded by rumours and the publication of all the details would remove doubt.

“Smart City Programs are critical to improve services and lower costs,” she said.

“If significant funding has been spent in Ipswich, the community has seen little value. They need to know what was spent, why and what public value has been created.

“The days of deal making and sweetheart deals behind closed doors and legal loopholes are over in Ipswich.”

A mayoral motion will be put forward at the first council meeting next Monday with plans for the hub to go live by July.

A tender for the hub will go to the open market, meaning any company can tender.

integrity hub ipswich city council teresa harding teresa hardingteresa hardingteresa hardingcouncil
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Foodies rejoice, new way to bring the paddock to your plate

        premium_icon Foodies rejoice, new way to bring the paddock to your plate

        News Farmers launch new home delivery business which brings the farm right to your doorstep

        Ipswich reverend describes the horrors of Hiroshima

        premium_icon Ipswich reverend describes the horrors of Hiroshima

        News He was just 18 years old when he joined the Army in the last year of World War...

        Driveway services to unite our nation on Anzac Day

        premium_icon Driveway services to unite our nation on Anzac Day

        News Ipswich RSL Sub Branch president speaks on how coronavirus has impacted Anzac Day...

        Man loses appeal relating to medicinal cannabis use

        premium_icon Man loses appeal relating to medicinal cannabis use

        Crime Queensland man who began growing cannabis has lost his appeal