Hub to reveal how ratepayers’ money is spent

IPSWICH City Council has plans to launch a hub that will provide the community with direct access, in near real time, to how ratepayers’ money is being spent.

The Transparency and Integrity Hub will be the first for local government in Australia.

Mayor Teresa Harding said the hub would publish the details of all previously controlled entities and match up travel and allowances.

“This activity is designed to close the door on the dark past of the previous council, lay to rest the misgivings of the previous two mayors, and begin the journey to a fresh start, restoring community trust,” Cr Harding said.

“Much of what occurred under the previous council was shrouded in mystery. While the community knows how some of its money was spent, some of this is not clear, and the community has a right to honesty.”

Cr Harding said building activities, such as the council’s Smart City Program, had been clouded by rumours and the publication of all the details would remove doubt.

“Smart City Programs are critical to improve services and lower costs,” she said.

“If significant funding has been spent in Ipswich, the community has seen little value. They need to know what was spent, why and what public value has been created.

“The days of deal making and sweetheart deals behind closed doors and legal loopholes are over in Ipswich.”

A mayoral motion will be put forward at the first council meeting next Monday with plans for the hub to go live by July.

A tender for the hub will go to the open market, meaning any company can tender.