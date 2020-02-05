How you can slip, slop, slap for free this summer

Jairel Moyle, Sienna Roberts, Hanna Owens and Danzel Avauli from Bindarra Daycare in Booval wearing sunscreen provided by the Ipswich Hospital Foundation.

Jairel Moyle, Sienna Roberts, Hanna Owens and Danzel Avauli from Bindarra Daycare in Booval wearing sunscreen provided by the Ipswich Hospital Foundation.

SCHOOLS, day care centres and community groups are being urged to think about staying sun safe for the remainder of summer by reaching out to the Ipswich Hospital Foundation to receive free tubs of sunscreen.

The Ipswich Hospital Foundation has been funding sunscreen for the community for more than 10 years as a prevantative way to stop being from being diagnosed with skin cancer.

In the past three years, the foundation has provided more than 1,660 litres to schools, pools, community events and events held across the region.

Ipswich Hospital Foundation marketing and health promotion manager Brendan Modini said the foundation was passionate about protecting people’s health to avoid them ending up in hospital later.

“Here at Ipswich Hospital Foundation, one of the best ways we can help the hospital and health services across our region is with preventive health programs,” he said.

“Our Sunscreen Program helps protect our community from the harmful effects of unprotected sun exposure while being active outdoors since Australia has one of the highest rates of skin cancer in the world.

“Shockingly, two in three Australians will be diagnosed with a skin cancer by the age of 70.

“We all know that sunscreen use is important in protecting from the sun, but it’s just one of five very important ways to reduce the risk of skin cancer. Don’t forget to seek shade and wear long-sleeved shirts, and sunnies.

When spending time outdoors, it’s important not to forget that sunscreen should always be reapplied at least every two hours.”

With the upcoming Ipswich 100 bike ride coming up on Sunday, March 15, riders will be able to slip, slop and slap on sunscreen provided by the foundation to stop them burning on the journey.

“Every year, we partner up with Ipswich 100 and all the proceeds we receive from this charity ride are used to fund our sunscreen program throughout the year,” Mr Modini said.

For more information about the Sunscreen Program, log onto www.ihfoundation.org.au/services/sunprotection.