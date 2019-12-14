Menu
Julie Knight, Sophie Parrish, Kelly Rodgers, Sally Chapman, Misti Thomas-McClane, Mykeala Campanini and Tez Earle from Happy Tails Rescue.
News

How you can save the lives of 70 rescued dogs and cats

Ashleigh Howarth
, ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au
14th Dec 2019 8:00 AM | Updated: 16th Dec 2019 8:34 AM
CALLING all sweet tooths.

An array of cupcakes, slices and biscuits will be on sale at Bunnings Bundamba next week to help raise money for the animal rescue group Happy Tails.

Volunteers from Happy Tails Rescue will be at Bunnings Bundamba on Saturday, December 21 from 9am-3pm selling the baked goods to raise extra money to save the lives of animals in need.

Founded two years ago by Sally Chapman, Happy Tails is a not-for-profit, no kill rescue charity based in southeast Queensland that has saved the lives of approximately 1000 dogs and cats with the help of selfless foster carers.

Lauren O'Sullivan from Happy Tails Rescue loves saving the lives of abandoned animals.
Ms Chapman said money raised from this sale would go towards paying medical bills for the animals they care for.

"All the money raised will go directly towards paying vet bills as well as flea, worming and tick treatments," she said.

"These treatments cost almost $20,000 a year, so any money we can raise will be a big help.

"It's currently tick season so we do need to get these treatments as soon as we can.

"We would love for the Ipswich community to come down and say hello and buy some baked goods for a worthy cause."

The organisation is currently caring for 40 cats, including two litters of kittens, as well as 30 dogs.

A further 13 animals are in permanent foster care in the golden tails program.

"These are animals that are either elderly or chronically sick," Ms Chapman said.

Soxie is a three-year-old cat that is very playful and affectionate. She has been looking for a home for two years but people keep overlooking her. She's timid at first but warms up and loves attention. Soxie is located in Corinda. Adoption price is $50.
"We keep them in foster care and take care of their medical bills for the remainder of their years."

If you are able to foster an animal before they move to their forever home, Ms Chapman would love to hear from you.

"We always need more foster carers," she said.

"You will get to choose the animal you foster and when you can foster.

"We have some carers out there who are only available during the school holidays, and others who always have two or three animals at home all year round."

For more information on how you can help, search Happy Tails Rescue on Facebook or email adoptions@happytailsrescue.com.au.

Ipswich Advertiser

