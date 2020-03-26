How you can help save our local businesses

LOCAL businesses need your support now more than ever as government restrictions force more closures across the region.

Although you may not be able to physically walk into some stores right now, there are plenty of ways you can lend a hand.

Below is a list of local businesses offering alternative ways to shop during this tough time:

Ipswich Massage and Herbal Spa

Gift vouchers are available for product and treatments including herbal spas, massage and facials.

Vouchers stay valid for three years and can be purchased online or over the phone on 3281 607.

Floating Images

Buy a hot air ballooning experience voucher now to redeem when the crisis passes. This is a great present idea to wow the special person in your life.

Experience includes a one hour balloon flight over the Ipswich countryside and a hot cooked breakfast afterwards.

Vouchers can be purchased online or over the phone by calling 3294 8770.

V8 Race Experience

Book the man, or woman in your life the ultimate adventure or their next birthday or Christmas now.

Bookings can be made online, by calling 1300 RACEIT or emailing v8xsales@qldraceways.com.au.

Naughty Little Kids

You can buy gift vouchers to their farm tours online and there is no expiry date on the vouchers.

Get one online.

Revive Yoga

Revive Yoga at Orion Springfield Central are offering buy one month and get one free to use now or later. They are also introducing online classes for their yoga, pilates and barre classes.

Find out more information online.

Brookwater Golf and Country Club

You can buy gift vouchers for golf sessions and lessons!

Find out more online.



DINING

Ungermann Brothers

Ungermann Brothers are offering gift cards, purchase $20 and get $25 value, purchase $30 and get $40 value, purchase $50 and get $65 value. They also have new flavours to try including salted caramel, chocolate and potato chip!

Get a by phoning 3281 4038.

Anges Kitchen

Anges Kitchen have gift vouchers up to $50 available. Order authentic Chinese dishes, all ingredients are purchased locally where possible and although Ange herself is Chinese she hasn't been home for a visit in 10 years.

Gift cards are only available to purchase in-store. Phone 3281 7774.

Bakehouse Steakhouse

Bakehouse Steakhouse have gift cards that you can purchase today to ensure you get a great steak another tomorrow. Purchase an e-gift card online from $50 - $200.

Ballistic Springfield Brewery, Bar and Kitchen

You are able to get a Ballistic Springfield Brewery, Bar and Kitchen gift voucher for food and beer online, which can be redeemed in any Ballistic Beer venue. Vouchers start from $20-$100 and can be purchased online.

Brookwater Barista

Brookwater Barista in Springfield are offering pre-paid vouchers for their Facebook friends at a 40% discount - a $150 voucher will cost $90 and can be redeemed up until December 15, 2020. The vouchers can also be split don't have to be used all at once. Phone them on 3466 4865.

The Commercial Hotel

The Commercial Hotel Redbank are offering gift vouchers - get one now for a great day on the deck with great food when the crisis passes. Phone them on 3818 2500.

The Retro Diner

If you're having burger withdrawals The Retro Diner are offering vouchers that you can by today to use later. It's like pre-booking your next carnivore burger! Phone them on 3413 9623.

BLVD Restaurant

BLVD Restaurant are offering vouchers to enjoy their slow cooked American-style BBQ! Contact them 3818 8423.

The Cottage Restaurant also offers gift vouchers. Get one to enjoy their fine dining later in the year by phoning them on 3143 2644.

SHOPPING

Ipswich Antique Centre

At the Ipswich Antique Centre you can get a gift voucher for a loved one to purchase a collectable later.

Cute to Boot

If you need baby gifts get someone a Cute to Boot gift voucher.

The store is also doing free local delivery.

You can place orders online or by phone 0407 145 808.

Oh! JoJo Boutique

Oh JoJo Boutique are offering personal shopping and delivery services with free local home delivery and paid postage Australia wide. You can also make appointments for a VIP shop so you're the only one in-store.

Gift vouchers are available can be purchased over the phone by calling 3143 2981 or emailing through.

The Soul Nook Collective

The Soul Nook Collective are offering vouchers for picnic experiences and products - they are also offering delivery at this time.

Find what you like online and send them a message or phone 0409 543 512 to purchase

Want to add your business to the list? Email me at toni.benson-rogan@qt.com.au.