How you can have your say on the Mt Crosby interchange

DRIVERS concerned about the Mt Crosby and Warrego Highway interchange can still have their say on proposed plans, according to Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden.

Mr Madden said while a consultation plan was in the process of being developed, residents could attend his office to fill out a feedback form.

“When we had the community forum in September last year, I had the display there and some plans and feedback forms,” he said.

“We sent those forms through to the minister at the time, but there were a range of issues that were raised in those suggestions that, I guess you could say, requires the draft plans to be considered.”

Mr Madden said he met with officers from the Department of Main Roads and Transport on January 21.

“They indicated to me that they wanted to have a stall at the Karalee Shopping Centre, have a stall at the Tivoli Drive- In,” he said.

“I suggested to them that I’d like them to communicate directly with my community groups, we’re talking church groups, sporting clubs, community groups.

“I asked them to make an offer to either provide information or do a presentation to those groups.”

Mr Madden said he had also been contacted by Member for Moggill Christian Rowan, who wanted Mt Crosby and Karana Downs residents also included in consultation.

Mr Madden said he was told the Department of Main Roads and Transport would be submitting a consultation plan to the minister to outline how the community will be engaged and he would be notified when it had done so.