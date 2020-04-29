How West Moreton is flattening the curve

Minister for health Steven Miles (front) is joined by Charis Mullen MP, West Moreton Hospital and Health Service Board Chair Michael Willis, Jennifer Howard MP and Lance McCallum MP at the Ipswich Hospital.

Minister for health Steven Miles (front) is joined by Charis Mullen MP, West Moreton Hospital and Health Service Board Chair Michael Willis, Jennifer Howard MP and Lance McCallum MP at the Ipswich Hospital.

IPSWICH Hospital is treating one active case of coronavirus with only two positive cases currently active in the West Moreton Region.

Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles visited Ipswich Hospital today to get a briefing from the West Moreton Hospital and Health service about its plans for the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the patient being treated in Ipswich was receiving top quality care.

“They’ve received amazing care. The kind of case that in other places, in other parts of the world, where they haven’t had the level of resources that we’ve been able to have, maybe they wouldn’t have made it,” he said.

“Thousands of people are dying from this in other parts of the world, but we know because our healthcare is just fantastic, if we can get people into intensive care and on to ventilation, we can save their lives.”

The State Government has invested more than $1.2 billion dollars into additional health funding and the West Moreton region will receive nearly $50 million of that.

West Moreton Health chief executive, Dr Kerrie Freeman, said funding to the service was being used to expand fever clinics and boost emergency department capacity and acute care services.

“We have made plans to more than double ICU beds, from seven to 16, which represents a sustainable balance between the current resources we need for the community and foreseeable demand,” she said.

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen said West Moreton Hospital and Health Service had also capitalised on its existing MeCare virtual hospital program, which was developed in partnership with Philips, to support COVID-19 patients recovering at home.

“MeCare allows clinicians to remotely monitor and support the care needs of patients who can remain in the comfort of their own homes and leave hospital beds available for those who need it most,” she said.

With the patient numbers remaining low across the state, services have started to expand again.

“We also didn’t expect to be in a position we are right now where we had a very low number of COVID-19 patients,” Mr Miles said.

“That has allowed us to gradually expand services that we had otherwise suspended, particularly category three elective surgery as well as screening and scope work.”

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard congratulated residents’ co-operation with restrictions and encouraged everyone to download the COVIDsafe app.

“We’re sitting pretty well and the lightening of the restrictions this weekend is really a bit of reward for that hard work and that discipline that we’ve all been doing,” she said.

The state recorded only one new case yesterday, and no new cases in the West Moreton region.

The health service has managed a total of 37 positive cases.