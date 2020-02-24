How to have your say in Ipswich’s historical election

THE 2020 local government elections are well underway with the Electoral Commission of Queensland opening candidate nominations on Saturday.

Residents will go to the polls on 28 March to elect a new council.

Ipswich voters will be asked to elect a mayor as well as two representatives in each of four divisions.

The election will mark a return to elected representation after an interim administrator was appointed by the State Government in August 2018 following the dismissal of the city’s councillors.

The Notice of Election and opening of candidate nominations also means the Ipswich City Council is now officially in caretaker period.

Residents should not see any major changes during the caretaker period, with regular council services continuing unaffected.

However, during the caretaker period the council cannot make major policy decisions that could bind future elected councils.

Electoral Commissioner Pat Vidgen said if you’re a Queensland based Australian citizen and not enrolled you won’t be able to have your say.

“All Queensland citizens aged 18 years and over on election day are required by law to enrol and vote in the local elections.” Mr Vidgen said.

“Check your enrolment today to ensure that you’re on the roll, and that your address and name are listed correctly.”

Voters can check their details on the Australian Electoral Commission website at www.aec.gov.au

Key dates for the 2020 Queensland Local Government elections:

– 22 February – Notice of Election

– 22 February to 3 March – Candidate nominations

– 28 February 2020 – Close of electoral roll

– 4 March 2020 – Ballot paper draw

– 16 March 2020 – Early voting commences

– 28 March 2020 – Election day