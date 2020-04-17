Special artwork decorates Top of Town in time for Anzac Day

MP Jennifer Howard at the Cake Mobb with proprietor Antoinette Mobbs and President of Ipswich Artsconnect Glen Smith.

AS IPSWICH residents continue to search for a way to commemorate Anzac Day this year, special posters are lining the windows of local businesses.

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard called on local artists from Ipswich ArtsConnect to design works that could be shared across town.

"I know that Ipswich people are feeling that it's a loss," she said.

"People are looking for ways to show recognition for our veterans and for our serving defence personnel. The posters are just one way that we can do that."

"A lot of people have taken the pledge to light up the dawn at 6am on Anzac Day, but we absolutely can't go and lay a wreath or attend any services because there won't be any services operating."

Anzac Day posters will line the windows of Businesses at the Top of Town.

Ms Howard said it was a way to pay respects and also to celebrate our local artists.

She has PDF files available for anyone who would like to print their own copies to hang in their windows.

"It's a good way to support our local printers as well," she said.

"I think everyone in isolation now is realising just how important the arts are.

"Everyone's reading books, watching movies or playing video games - they've all been designed and created by artists."

To get a copy of the PDF you can email Jennifer Howard's office at ipswich@

parliament.qld.gov.au