Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
MP Jennifer Howard at the Cake Mobb with proprietor Antoinette Mobbs and President of Ipswich Artsconnect Glen Smith.
MP Jennifer Howard at the Cake Mobb with proprietor Antoinette Mobbs and President of Ipswich Artsconnect Glen Smith.
News

Special artwork decorates Top of Town in time for Anzac Day

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
17th Apr 2020 2:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS IPSWICH residents continue to search for a way to commemorate Anzac Day this year, special posters are lining the windows of local businesses.

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard called on local artists from Ipswich ArtsConnect to design works that could be shared across town.

"I know that Ipswich people are feeling that it's a loss," she said.

"People are looking for ways to show recognition for our veterans and for our serving defence personnel. The posters are just one way that we can do that."

"A lot of people have taken the pledge to light up the dawn at 6am on Anzac Day, but we absolutely can't go and lay a wreath or attend any services because there won't be any services operating."

 

Anzac Day posters will line the windows of Businesses at the Top of Town.
Anzac Day posters will line the windows of Businesses at the Top of Town.

 

Ms Howard said it was a way to pay respects and also to celebrate our local artists.

She has PDF files available for anyone who would like to print their own copies to hang in their windows.

"It's a good way to support our local printers as well," she said.

"I think everyone in isolation now is realising just how important the arts are.

"Everyone's reading books, watching movies or playing video games - they've all been designed and created by artists."

To get a copy of the PDF you can email Jennifer Howard's office at ipswich@
parliament.qld.gov.au

anzac day 2020 ipswich mp jennifer howard ipswich remembers top of town ipswich
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: Full names of 33 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 33 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court

        Coffee hot spot lives to fight another day

        premium_icon Coffee hot spot lives to fight another day

        News An Ipswich coffee house was almost one of the latest victims of COVID-19.

        NEW RULES: Home-school parents’ truancy risk

        premium_icon NEW RULES: Home-school parents’ truancy risk

        Education Schools could call cops if students fail to email teachers every day

        Queenslanders not happy with state’s COVID response

        premium_icon Queenslanders not happy with state’s COVID response

        Politics Queenslanders not happy with State Government’s COVID response