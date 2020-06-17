Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Only buyers outside of SEQ are eligible.
Only buyers outside of SEQ are eligible.
News

How to get $45k for regional home building grant

by Jack McKay, Cormac Pearson
17th Jun 2020 2:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday announced a new $5000 regional home building boost grant for any newly built home outside of southeast Queensland.

The grant will come on top of the existing $15,000 first homeowners grants, which Ms Palaszczuk confirmed would also be extended.

"This will mean that first home buyers in regional Queensland could be eligible to receive a grant of up to $45,000 for a newly built home when combined with the Federal Government's grant support," she said.

"To provide additional support for tradies and to respond to the homelessness impacts from COVID-19 we are committing another $100 million to accelerate a program of works for tradies' housing projects to be commenced over the next six months.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt) NO ARCHIVING
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt) NO ARCHIVING


"This will support 240 jobs in the construction industry."

There are several conditions of eligibility to receive the $5,000 regional home building boost grant, the first being where you live.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

You must live in:

•Cairns

•Central Queensland

•Darling Downs Maranoa

•Mackay - Isaac - Whitsunday

•Queensland - Outback

•Toowoomba

•Townsville

•Wide Bay.

You have to be over 18 years of age and be an Australian citizen or permanent resident.

You must be building or buying a new house and the house, including the land, must be valued at less than $750,000.

You can't have received a previous regional home building grant and if you are building a new home it must commence from June 16.

Eligible contracts have to be entered between 16 June 2020 and 31 December 2020.

There are two kinds of acceptable contracts - a contract to buy a new home or a contract to build a new home.

If you are building your first house you may also be able to apply for the Queensland first homeowners' grant.

More details on how to and when to apply will be released by the State Government by the end of June.

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks home buyers real estate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Breaking point: Qld prison officers ‘bashed almost daily’

        premium_icon Breaking point: Qld prison officers ‘bashed almost daily’

        Crime Three prison officers have been assaulted in separate incidents at two of the state’s high-security jails amid ongoing regular assaults.

        ‘It isn’t right’: Union members fight pay freeze

        premium_icon ‘It isn’t right’: Union members fight pay freeze

        News “Industrial action is never something we take lightly..."

        IN COURT: Full names of 162 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 162 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QTpublishes a full list of those due in court

        Why chaplains are helping people in prison system

        premium_icon Why chaplains are helping people in prison system

        Community More than 30 volunteer chaplains are volunteering their time