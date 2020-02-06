Seniors overcoming their fears to become more tech savvy

Yamanto resident Tawai Beamish joined Star Tech to help her learn how to use new devices and applications.

Yamanto resident Tawai Beamish joined Star Tech to help her learn how to use new devices and applications.

WISHING to learn new ways to communicate with her family and keep her brain active is what attracted Tawai Beamish to join an innovative technology program designed especially for the elderly.

The 74-year-old from Yamanto is now on her way to becoming more confident while using technology through the Star Community Services Tech program.

"Learning more about the new technology is like a workout for my brain, similar to joining fitness classes to stay physically fit," she said.

"I want to learn more about using the internet so I can stay in contact with my family, especially my grandchildren.

"I have only just started to learn how to use Skype. That's a wonderful thing, being able to see and talk to someone.

"I have only had one lesson, but I have learnt how to position myself in the screen so people can see me."

Ms Beamish said the teachers were helpful and went through things slowly to make sure everyone understood.

"They really are wonderful, teaching elderly residents how to use all of this new technology," she said.

"They give us notes so when we go home and not sure how to do something, we can look back on it."

Having learnt a lot and made some new friends along the way, Ms Beamish would like to encourage other seniors in the community to give the program a try.

"If you want to learn something, you have to go out and find it, because it won't come to you," she said.

"It's important we get more people for this program so it will continue.

"We need to learn about all this new technology, so we need the program to keep going."

Spots are available to seniors to join the Star Tech program. Participants will receive a tablet as well as training and support at monthly workshops.

The program is available for people aged 65 and over, or aged 50 and over for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

A program fee applies and numbers are limited.

For more information, phone Star Community Services on 3821 6699.