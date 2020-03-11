How real estate icon Ken Boettcher helped shape Ipswich

IPSWICH’S real estate industry is mourning the shock loss of Ken Boettcher, who passed away on Sunday, March 8, aged 86.

Ken’s son Darren, who followed in his father’s footsteps to become a real estate agent, has shared some fond memories of the times he had with his father.

“As I am in real estate also we talked shop a lot,” Darren said.

“The company dad worked for was Peters Realty. Peters Realty was owned by Peter Kurts, who lived in Sydney and was a very successful visionary.

“The company went on to be known as Forrester Kurts. Peters Realty only sold their own stock, they were not allowed to sell anything else. They had a building arm to the business. “You still see dozens and dozens of homes around Ipswich that Peters Realty sold.”

The company launched an estate called Golden Wattle at Flinders View in the late 1970s.

“It was called this as it was totally covered in the golden wattle bushes at the time,” Darren said.

“The estate was bordered by Lance Drive and had streets named after staff members of Peters Realty, namely Boettcher Avenue, Eton Avenue, Merritt St and Judith Street.

“Dad said “Darren, it was tough at the time as people thought this land is just way too far out”. I said “dad, we are talking nearly 1980”, as I thought that was funny.

“They built a display house on the corner of Lance Drive and Whitehill Rd and it still stands there today. It is still painted white and has a concrete trawled exterior with a tiled roof. The home was very modern in its day and a little ahead of its time. Dad said it sold for a really good price.

“Another story was dad was the area manager for Peters Realty and looked after about 11 offices from Goodna and Redbank Plains to Fernvale, Lowood and Gatton. Many times he would go further out to buy real estate for the company.

“Dad would buy land and houses then renovate them (not all) then sell the homes through the sales people in the office he managed. They would even sell the homes to people who could not obtain bank finance as they also had their own vendor finance.

“Dad would go on to help many people get into a home. I remember one day we were at the coast and he pulled into a phone box and called the office. I vividly remember him saying to us kids and my mother “we sold 27 homes on the weekend”.

“That’s an incredible number of sales in only two days, especially at the time Ipswich was a lot smaller place to what it is today.”

Darren also said there was a time when his dad bought all the properties on the market out in Laidley.

“Dads best story I believe is he went to Laidley one day in the early 1970s. Laidley at the time like Fernvale, Gatton, Lowood, were not big towns.

“Dad said he pulled up outside the local real estate office and walked in. He said the place was full of dust and the window was full of houses for sale that looked like they had been there for quite some time.

“The agent at the time was half asleep at his desk as sales in these areas were not flash at the time.

“Dad said to the agent “all those homes in the window are they for sale?”, and the agent said yes.

“Dad said “ I will buy all of them”, and well the agent nearly fell off his chair.”

Darren said his father went for a drive through the streets and “pointed out the window and said I will buy that one, that one and so on”.

He even caught the eye of an old lady who jumped at the chance to sell.

“They pulled over and got out the car and dad said there was an older lady watching them as dad and the agent were talking. She yelled “can you buy mine home also”, so dad went with the agent and looked her home.

“Dad said that might have been a front as she was very shrewd, and dad did buy her home but for more than the sellers got.

“I just laughed when he said that.

“Dad went on to buy dozens of homes in Laidley and they were all re-sold. That was dad’s job, he managed the agencies and sales people but he loved doing deals for the company.

“Dad always said to me if you leave a little for the next person you will always do a deal. It is the greedy ones that miss out otherwise.”

Ken also helped to develop some of the city’s newest suburbs.

“There are so many more stories of dad buying homes across Ipswich for many years and selling blocks of land for $100 to buying land in the old Ripley township as they call it, for $500 a block,” Darren said.

“He (dad) said the land was so popular they had buyers get ready and at a certain time they rang a bell and the buyers who were given little pegs with sold on them had to race over to their preferred block and stake their claim to that block.

“He said many people, including young couples and husbands and wives, sprinted to their block so they would not miss out.

“They just ran string around the blocks to show people where they were.”

Six family members now work in real estate, a tribute to Ken’s legacy.

“I went on to work with dad at his Gold Coast offices at Surfers Paradise, Burleigh Heads and Kirra in 1986 selling land at Palm Beach and Mudgeeraba,” Darren said.

“Dad sold this very successful business and returned to Ipswich to be with family.

“We have lost a real estate icon but more importantly a great person to many.

“Today, there are six Boettchers in real estate and dad has left a lasting legacy to us all.

“I will miss our chats and his experience in real estate.

“He loved is family deeply and he loved his job he was such a great people person. He will be forever in our thoughts.”