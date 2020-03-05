DIVISION 4: How candidates plan to engage with residents

Division 4 Ipswich City Council candidate forum held at the Ipswich Sports Club in Leichhardt on Wednesday night.

Division 4 Ipswich City Council candidate forum held at the Ipswich Sports Club in Leichhardt on Wednesday night.

THE council's 10 divisional offices closed last year and were replaced with three new hubs in what was claimed to save ratepayers $2 million a year.

One resident at the QT Division 4 candidate forum on Wednesday night asked how potential councillors would make themselves accessible to the community.

Shane Blake said although he would not get involved with personal matters relating to pot holes or drainage issues with residents, he would attend community meetings.

"I have no problem talking one-on-one with people, but we can't get involved in personal issues, we have to direct people to the council," he said.

Kate Kunzelmann said she had spent eight months on her campaign engaging with the community and didn't have any plans to stop doing so.

"I've done a record number of street talks where I simply sat on the side of the road waiting for people to talk to me and being available," she said.

Russell Milligan said his plan was to attend community meetings and identify a location where he could regularly meet with residents.

Susan Dunne said councillors used to set up in the main street and she would hope to do that at least once a week.

Gary Duffy said he would do something similar and set up in a shopping centre or local library.

Brian Scott said he believed there needed to be a location with councillors' names and faces on it so residents could interact with them one-on-one and assist with inquiries.