VIDEO: How to photograph 4000 prep students

HAVE you ever wondered what's involved when you're tasked with photographing over 4000 prep students?

Our photographers Rob and Cordell have been out and about to 99 schools across the region throughout February and the staff at St Augustine's College in Augustine Heights thought it would be fun to do a time lapse video.

We're sure you'll agree the result is a ripper.

They've very kindly shared it with QT readers, and as you can see, it's no easy task.

Our photographers have become experts at herding prep students into place over the years, and with 222 classes set to appear in this year's feature, My First Year in 2020 is going to be bigger and better than ever.

In total, My First Year 2020 will feature over 4000 prep students, from 99 schools, filling up 64 adorable pages.

Best of all, this fantastic keepsake is FREE with your QT on Wednesday March 25.

Don't miss out. Contact your nearest newsagent who will be more than happy to make sure you get your copy.

Also, for the first time this year, each school will be featured on www.qt.com.au so you can show relatives who live out of Ipswich your pride and joy.

