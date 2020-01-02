How one woman is redefining healthy habits for 2020

Kristy Goodwin (middle) is on a mission to redefine health, pictured with Rachel Clarke, Belinda Buckley, jasmine Blacka, Sarah Berg, Emma Munro, Tori Langton, Riley Dod.

FOR IPSWICH personal trainer Kristy-Bree Goodwin, it’s not about the numbers on the scale or counting calories.

Her approach with her clients at Lifestyle Health Club at Raceview is to exercise to feel healthy both physically and mentally.

She’s hoping that’s what people will focus on for their New Year’s resolutions in 2020.

“I need everyone to know that as a trainer and someone in the industry, I struggle too,” she said.

“I get why you struggle and I don’t want people to have to struggle in this industry anymore.

“I want people in larger bodies to be able to exercise and it have nothing to do with weight loss.

“I want people to know that they can come to me and I’m never going to make them weigh themselves, I’m never going to tell them how to eat if the way they eat makes them happy.”

Ms Goodwin has been in the fitness industry for more than six years and has re-evaluated what she says is most important.

“Growing up, I was always in a bigger body, I didn’t really like exercise, I loathed it really.

“It wasn’t until 2011 when one of my girlfriends introduced me to a group fitness class that I started exercising and enjoying it.

“There was no tie to weight, body, shape or losing weight, it was more like a fun social thing.”

It was when she started to delve deep into the industry that she start to lose sight of what made her happy.

“It was all about the way you looked and aesthetics, rather than health and fitness,” she said.

“I was partaking in all these distorted behaviours to get to an acceptable size or a physique that society and the fitness industry deems acceptable.

“I was so unhappy, because of how I got there.”

She has since developed new, happy and healthy habits and is dedicated to helping others do the same with a focus on how it feels, not how it looks.

“My approach to exercise is you do what makes you feel good,” she said.

“There are so many benefits from exercise that have absolutely nothing to do with changing your physique, like building muscle and running faster, being fitter, and cardiovascular health.”