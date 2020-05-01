How museum staff are entertaining families in isolation

Kids can make their own animal face mask by logging on the Museum at Home website.

WHILE the doors to one of Ipswich's most popular tourist attractions remain closed due to COVID-19, staff have been finding inventive and exciting new ways to keep both adults and children entertained and informed.

A series of videos have been released on the social media platforms of the Queensland Museum Network, including The Workshops Rail Museum, as well as activities such as colouring in sheets and word searches on the museum's website.

"The museum is calling all "Couch Curators" to join them on a journey to explore, discover and connect online via the new Museum at Home website, which provides access to the Collections, Couch Curator videos from The Workshops Rail Museum, as well as the other Queensland Museum Network campuses, learning resources, and at home activities," Workshops Rail Museum marketing co-ordinator Louise Whitlock said.

"For parents wanting some additional online learning opportunities for their children, the next best thing to visiting the museum is to take some inspiration from the learning and teaching resources, which have plenty of content relating to the curriculum.

"For the train enthusiast there is a feature on the infamous T-House Model Rail Collection and for those looking for a more hands-on experience with the kids, don't miss the At Home Activities, which include word searches, colouring in sheets, as well as instructions on how to build a zip line or a land sailing rover.

"Log onto https://athome.qm.qld.gov.au/ to explore the Collection, dive into the online learning resources and at home activities, then share your photos, videos, and questions with the museum's social channels to stay connected."