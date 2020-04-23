How Ipswich’s new council will conduct its first meeting

The logo for Ipswich is seen on the Ipswich City Council Administration building in Ipswich, Thursday, March 26, 2020.

THE new Ipswich City Council will hold its first official meeting on Monday, which will be live streamed to the public on the council website.

The meeting will be held in the council chambers with councillors enforcing social distancing measures.

While the mayor and CEO will sit at the head table, two other councillors will sit at a table to the side while the others spread out across the usual horseshoe-style seating.

“As we’re being briefed, we’re not allowed to make any decisions on issues, so people will see us consider issues and make those decisions,” Mayor Harding said.

“I will be calling a division on every single motion so people can see, just like in state and federal parliament, you can see how people have voted.”

Councillors will also decide on the new deputy mayor at Monday’s meeting, with Mayor Harding proposing a one-year term for the position, giving one councillor from each division an opportunity to fill the role.

“There’s a number of appointments that need to occur, like who is the council representative on the Ipswich Rivers Trust and other appointments like that.”

The meeting can be viewed through the council’s live streaming portal at council’s website.