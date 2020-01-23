How Ipswich pulled in two million visitors in a year

MORE than two million people visited Ipswich over the past year, with the latest figures revealing Ipswich is becoming a hotspot for international tourists in southeast Queensland.

According to data from Tourism Research Australia, Ipswich had 2,011,000 visitors over the 12 months ending September last year.

Ipswich has experienced 14 consecutive quarters of growth in visitor numbers and a 28.3 per cent jump in total visitation year on year.

Over that period, the 24.8 per cent growth in overseas visitors was the fastest in the south east corner.

The number of day trippers increased 38.7 per cent but there was a slight drop in domestic overnight visitors over that period.

One of the city's biggest attractions during that time was the Orion Lagoon in Springfield, with 300,000 people dropping in to cool off.

More New Zealanders are choosing to visit the heritage city, with food and visiting family and friends the top reasons for travelling across the ditch.

Evens are being credited as a big driver to bring in day trippers and overnight visitors, with A Day Out with Thomas, Great Houses of Ipswich, the Flight Centre Cycle Epic and Powercruise held in the July to September quarter.

Ipswich City Council's general manager for community, cultural and economic development Ben Pole said the City of Ipswich Destination Management Plan 2019-2023 was guiding the city's plans to grow the visitor economy.

"It's good to see the early results starting to pay off," he said.

Queensland Museum Network CEO Dr Jim Thompson said The Workshops Rail Museum continues to be a tourist favourite with a number of events and exhibitions successfully attracting people to the city.

"The Day out with Thomas event during the winter schools holidays was a hit with families, and the current Bush Mechanics exhibition which opened in August and runs until early February, has been popular with both regular and new visitors," he said.

Ipswich National Trust President Arthur Frame said Great Houses of Ipswich was another event that was drawing in big numbers.

"(It is) a unique event that continues to draw visitors to the region every year with three stunning examples of heritage homes open to the public to explore and enjoy," he said.